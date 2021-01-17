The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court leans toward giving Shin Bet corona surveillance extension

State wanted extension through July

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 17, 2021 20:59
Israel’s Chief Justice Esther Hayut (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel’s Chief Justice Esther Hayut
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
 An expanded seven justice panel of the High Court of Justice on Sunday heard a series of petitions to strike ongoing Shin Bet surveillance of coronavirus infected citizens as unconstitutional, appearing to lean toward a one-month extension.
High Court President Esther Hayut openly suggested a one-month extension to the government, which was noncommittal.
In addition to the broader question of whether the Knesset law empowering the Shin Bet to perform the surveillance could ever be constitutional, the High Court is in the odd position of having to decide whether to extend the law beyond its expiration date.
When the Knesset passed the law in July 2020, it declared January 20 as the expiration date of the special Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance power.
This expiration date was put in place given that throughout the country’s history the Shin Bet has been focused only on terror threats and almost always has been instructed to stay away from surveillance of citizens.
Given the strong opposition to permitting the Shin Bet to carry out surveillance on regular citizens, the Knesset believed it was important to make it clear that the power was temporary and only for the corona crisis.
However, the Knesset recently dissolved and the timing caught the government by surprise, such that the legislative branch did not get to the issue of extending the expiring law.
A lawyer from the Attorney-General’s Office, Shosh Shmueli, argued before the court on Sunday that the old law could be automatically extended until July 2021.
This would be based on a general principle that extends Knesset laws, which are necessary for continuing to run the state on an ongoing basis, until a new government arrives which can address issues in a more permanent fashion.
From the outset, the justices seemed nonplussed by this idea.
Hayut as well as Justices Hanan Melcer and Neal Hendel, all suggested that such a thoughtless automatic extension of an extreme and unusual law would double the time it applied for.
They added this was not what the Knesset or the courts intended when addressing the issue in the past. Back in July 2020 no one had expected that two million Israelis would already be vaccinated by now.
When Shmueli said that there was nothing about the High Court’s prior orders or decisions which prevented an automatic extension to July 2021, Melcer interjected, “then maybe you did not understand them correctly.”
Hayut also repeatedly asked, “is there really so much utility in this very very extreme tool to justify the harm,” to citizens’ privacy rights?
Justices Daphna Barak Erez and Anat Baron expressed frustration that Shmueli seemed to be using procedural technical arguments to avoid their substantive questions about the law’s legality and whether the Shin Bet was actually still helping.
Justice Yitzhak Amit pointed out that Shin Bet tracking had sent around 400,000 people into unnecessary quarantine.
While earlier on in the corona crisis, the justices accepted Health Ministry statistics about the Shin Bet’s effectiveness being beyond debate, on Sunday they continually harangued a health ministry official to defend various questionable assumptions which were the basis of the supposed statistics.
Hendel received no answer from the state about when – meaning if infections per day dropped below a certain number such as 1,000 per day – it would be willing to limit the use of Shin Bet tracking.
On December 16, the government’s ministerial intelligence committee had committed to reducing use of the Shin Bet tracking to only those citizens who did not cooperate with epidemiological probes.
It was unclear when the High Court would rule, but there was a high likelihood that it would decide by Wednesday.


Tags Shin Bet court high court of justice Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 surveillance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Iranian intents: Tehran appears to be dodging terms of deal

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
3

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020
4

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
5

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by