High Court of Justice halts demolition of home of Petah Tikva terrorist

Haim Bleicher, an attorney from the Honenu organization who is representing the Ohayon family, spoke out against the decision on Thursday.

"Terrorists can already submit an objection that has been rejected by the IDF. It can not be that the High Court of Justice serves as a permanent appellate court against IDF deterrence and combat measures," said Bleicher. "It is time to order the immediate destruction of the house without a warrant or delay in order to strengthen the deterrent effect. As soon as it becomes clear that this is an extreme mistake, it will be possible to request compensation through the High Court."

"This is another threatening show from the producer, the High Court. We wonder when the judges of Olympus will prefer the security of the citizens of Israel over the terrorists," the Im Tirtzu movement said in response to the decision. "The murder of Rabbi Ohayon could have been avoided had the High Court not repeatedly harmed Israeli deterrence. The murdered man's blood has not yet cooled in the grave and the High Court has already sent a hug to the terrorist's family. Woe to this shame." IDF troops raided and mapped the home of the suspect shortly after the attack. The Palestinian terrorist who killed Ohayon was charged with murder in September.

According to reports, the suspect suffers from mental disorders and had been treated by health officials in the Palestinian Authority. He had no history of terrorist activities and did not belong to any terrorist group.

"[This was] a crime done with severe violence, cruelty and with a cold weapon. There are strong, very reasonable grounds for concerns that he will endanger the security of the public and the state," wrote the prosecutors, according to Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister newspaper. "In light of the seriousness, nature and character of his actions; their fatal and murderous outcome; their reference to any Jewish Israeli passer-by; and the underlying political, religious, nationalist or ideological motive, there is a very reasonable basis for fearing an endangerment of public safety."

The terrorist "did not express any empathy, remorse or sorrow in relation to the victim or his family members" during his questioning, added the prosecutors.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.