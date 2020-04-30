High Court rules hospitals can't issue chametz ban for Passover visitors

Practically speaking, the decision banned hospital security guards from searching those coming to the hospital for any food products not kosher for Passover, and prohibited them from even asking those entering the hospital whether or not they are brining food with them.

The High Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that hospitals cannot ban patients, visitors and others entering hospitals from bringing in food products that are not kosher for Passover In 2018 the Adalah and Secular Forum NGOs filed petitions against the ban on bringing chametz, food that is not kosher for Passover, into hospitals after the Chief Rabbinate and Health Ministry instructed that hospital security guards should check visitors for such products when entering.Jewish law strictly prohibits the consumption of leavened products, chametz, for the seven days (eight outside of Israel) of the Passover holiday.In Thursday’s ruling, the High Court ruled that the ban on chametz and the orders to search those entering hospitals was taken without authority, and noted that the petition related only to bringing food into patients rooms and not into hospital cafeterias.The judges noted that the ban had not been made by the Health Ministry itself but rather by the Chief Rabbinate.In a majority ruling, Judges Uzi Vogelman and Ofer Grosskopf wrote that the ban harms the fundamental rights of the first rank for the autonomy of the individual and freedom of religion.THey wrote that the ban also harms the dignity of patients and their right to self-determination and the exercise of their own choices and preferences.United Torah Judaism MK Uri Maklev said the court “has harmed and will create obstacles for patients who are stringent about chametz over Passover, as are the majority of Israel’s citizens.”Said Maklev “The justices of the High Court do not respect that hospitals are public places where the feelings of all sectors must be taken into account.”Senior UTJ MK Moshe Gafni described the justices as “ very impudent” and said the ruling had “no logic” and ruled in accordance with their own world perspective. He also called for reform of the justice system to stop the High Court intervening on such issues.Transportation Minister and Yamina MK Bezalel Smotrich said the High Court was “continuing to destroy the principles of the Jewish state and rule over it with crazy progressive principles in an undemocratic manner and without authority.”