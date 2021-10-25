The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

High Court to rule on eviction of Arab families from Silwan

After receiving ownership of the land, Ateret Kohanim began lawsuits in efforts to evict the Arab residents of the neighborhood. 

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 12:59
People run after Israeli security force fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighborhood in east Jerusalem July 2, 2021. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
People run after Israeli security force fired tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinians following Friday prayers amid tension over expected home demolitions in the Silwan neighborhood in east Jerusalem July 2, 2021.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
The High Court of Justice is set on Monday to hear the appeal of an Arab family from the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem against an eviction order which was issued against them on the grounds that the land was owned by Jews before 1948.
Silwan is located at the southern end of the Temple Mount near the Dung Gate and is home to the City of David archaeological site, believed to be the site of the ancient city of Jerusalem during and before the Davidic dynasty and First Temple Period.
The Jerusalem neighborhood originally housed Yemenite Jews who arrived in Jerusalem in the late 1800s. The Jewish residents were forced out of the neighborhood and their homes were razed in 1938 by British authorities amid dangerous Arab revolts in the area.
Jewish heirs can reclaim property left in east Jerusalem, according to Israeli law. The Jerusalem District Court accepted a request by the Ateret Kohanim organization in 2001 to be named trustees of the land on the grounds that it was Jewish property. The organization became the trustees of the Benvenisti Trust, a Jewish trust that had been active in the area in the early 1900s.
After receiving ownership of the land, Ateret Kohanim began lawsuits in efforts to evict the Arab residents of the neighborhood.
Protesters clash with Israeli police forces after a shop was demolished by Israeli authorities in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan, on June 29, 2021. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) Protesters clash with Israeli police forces after a shop was demolished by Israeli authorities in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan, on June 29, 2021. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) 
The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court and the Jerusalem District Court have both already rejected appeals by the Duweik family, who filed the appeal to the High Court, against the eviction orders. A number of other families' appeals against the orders have also been rejected and a number of families have already been evicted. 
The High Court ruling on Monday could affect dozens of other Arab families in Silwan who are facing similar lawsuits attempting to evict them from their homes.
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is present at the hearing in order to express his position on a number of legal issues concerning the case.
According to the Peace Now NGO, Mandelblit's position is required on three main legal issues: the statute of limitations, the Law of Endowments and the issue of building in good faith.
The Duweik family claims that because decades passed between the time they purchased the home in 1965 until the eviction claims were filed, the statute of limitations determines that Ateret Kohanim has lost its right to demand the eviction, according to Peace Now.
Ateret Kohanim, on the other hand, claims that the statute of limitations should only be counted from the moment that it took control of the property from the Israeli Administrator-General in 2002, as until then it was considered "public land" on which the statute of limitations did not apply. The courts so far have accepted Ateret Kohanim's argument.
The family additionally claimed that the Benvenisti Trust had owned the buildings it had built in the neighborhood, not the land they sat on, meaning that since the buildings were demolished, the trust has no more assets. The courts have not accepted this claim so far.
Finally, the family claimed that the houses in which they live in Silwan were built in "good faith." meaning that those building the homes believed themselves to be the owners of the land on which they were building. According to Israeli land law, under certain conditions, they could then purchase the land and could not be evicted. The courts have rejected this claim so far because the land was considered "public land" when it was held by the Administrator-General on which the good faith clause does not apply and not all the conditions of the clause applied in this case.
Peace Now has also stressed that the courts are ignoring the context of the situation, as the Arabs living in these homes are a weakened population in terms of legal rights, policies and resources facing the state which seeks to deprive them of their homes.
According to the NGO, a group of experts in international human rights law has filed an application to the High Court to submit an amicus brief presenting arguments against evicting the Arab families. 
The brief claims that according to international law, the Arab residents' right to housing includes a right to continue living in properties that they've lived in for decades and Ateret Kohanim, even if it proves that it has ownership of the properties, may be entitled to compensation instead of the evacuation of the families.
The amicus brief brings examples of international jurisprudence on human rights law which shows cases in which vulnerable occupants were allowed to remain in their homes, even if they were not the original owners.
"We will not remain silent as the settlers and the government take advantage of a discriminatory law to expropriate Palestinian families from their homes, with the aim of 'Judaizing' east Jerusalem," said Peace Now during a protest in front of the High Court on Monday. "This is a protest in favor of justice, equality and morality and against the attempt to sabotage the prospect of peace on the basis of a two-state solution."
Monday's hearing comes just months after the planned eviction of a number of Arab families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem based on the same law used in Silwan sparked weeks of violent clashes and was quoted by Hamas as one of the reasons for rocket fire on Jerusalem which launched Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.
Earlier this month, the High Court presented a compromise to four Arab families in the Sheikh Jarrah case which would allow them to remain in their homes for 15 years.
During that time the issue of land ownership could be adjudicated, but in the interim, the court would recognize the families as protected tenants and the Jewish-owned Nahalat Shimon company as the owners of the property.
As protected tenants, the families would have the right to make repairs or renovations to the property. They would be required to pay rent biennially in the sum of NIS 2,400.
The two sides in the Sheikh Jarrah case were given until November 2nd to reply to the offer, with judges saying that they would accept any amended compromise agreed upon by both sides. They warned, however, that should the compromise be rejected, they would issue a binding ruling.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


Tags high court of justice Sheikh Jarrah arabs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel-Russia relations continue smoothly after Netanyahu - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancient Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by