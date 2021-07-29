The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
High Court wipes out last petition against new basic laws

Delay of budget to November upheld * Hayut and Barak-Erez continued to press the Movement to withdraw, which it eventually did.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JULY 29, 2021 15:02
Israel’s Chief Justice Esther Hayut (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel’s Chief Justice Esther Hayut
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The High Court of Justice on Thursday wiped out the last petition of a series which had challenged basic laws, intimidating the petitioners into withdrawing their petition against the current government's extension for passing its budget until November 4.
Under previous legal parameters, before the government extended the budget deadline with a new basic law, the government would have had to pass the budget 45 days earlier - in mid-September.
In multiple verbal exchanges between Movement for the Quality of Government in Israel lawyer Ariel Barzilai and High Court President Esther Hayut and Justice Daphne Barak-Erez, the justices made it clear that they would rule against the petitioners, which would make it harder for them in future petitions.
Justice Yael Wilner was also on the panel, but known as a moderate conservative and the least likely to want to intervene, she sat silently and let her more moderate activist colleagues pound Barzilai.
The Movement had filed a similar petition in May 2020 to block the formation of the previous unity rotation government between the Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White’s Benny Gantz.
Generally, the Movement had objected that the Netanyahu-Gantz basic law changes, many of which were adopted or adapted by the current government, radically altered Israel’s democratic character in a short-sighted way emphasizing politics over the country’s long-term national interest.
Regarding Thursday's petition to block a budget extension using a new basic law, the NGO argued similarly that the new government was playing political games with proper and standard democratic governance.
In contrast, Hayut and Baraz-Erez cited their nine justice panel July 12 ruling upholding all of the unity government changes as constitutional, even if some were problematic, as a sign that the petition to block the government from a 45-day budget extension would also go nowhere.
Back in May 2020, the High Court green-lighted the Netanyahu-Gantz unity government to form.
However, it had held out the possibility that it would intervene and nix specific aspects of the unusual government which shifted major powers and identities between the prime minister and alternate prime minister posts as well as regarding the Knesset.
In mid-November 2020, the High Court expanded the panel of justices to hear the issue of basic law changes regarding unity governments, seemingly to signal that it was seriously considering nixing aspects of the new basic laws.
Had the High Court done so it would have been the first time that the High Court would have vetoed a basic law, something which some legal scholars and many politicians believe is beyond the court’s authority.
Instead, the justices seem to have adopted Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit’s suggested approach in December 2020: to ratify some of the new problematic basic laws which were necessitated by the unusual political deadlock and because none of the changes crossed a certain threshold.
Mandelblit had said that even if it were possible for the High Court to strike down basic laws, it would need to be a far more extreme law, implying something criminal or actively tearing down democracy.
Although the NGO on Thursday tried to convince the justices that the budget issue was unique and different from the questions raised in the unity government saga, Hayut and Barak-Erez continued to press the Movement to withdraw, which it eventually did.
Hayut and Barak-Erez also cited the High Court’s recent upholding of the Jewish Nation-State Law as constitutional, even though it also had legal problems, to show how rare it should be for the High Court to intervene regarding a basic law.
With challenges to the unity government, Jewish Nation-State Law and budget basic laws all dismissed, an experimental era of testing how far the court will intervene in legislative affairs appears to have come to a close.


