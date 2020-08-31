Historic flight from Israel to UAE prepares to take off

Israeli and American officials boarded the first-ever direct flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates by an Israeli commercial airline on Monday morning.
The entourage of reporters and professionals that will take part in the first official mission direct from Israel to the United Arab Emirates arrived at Ben Gurion International Airport shortly before 7 a.m., had their temperatures taken and are preparing for the historic flight.
Check-in for flight LY 971 opened shortly after 7 a.m. The flight number and the destination were displayed on the screens above each of the desks open for the flight.
The flight did not appear to be listed on the main departure board in the airport.
The plane is a Boeing 737-900 named for Kiryat Gat, a town in the center of Israel. On its side, the word "peace" in Arabic, English and Hebrew has been painted above the pilot’s side window.
The captain of the plane, Tal Becker spoke to the pool and said this is the "most exciting flight
He’s the senior captain in the el al 737 fleet, that’s how he got thIs flight.
Like all el al pilots he’s not been working for several months. Call came out of the blue. Took about a week to get back up to speed.
He’s been a pilot for 45 years, 25 years flying civil aircraft.
Never dreamt he would pilot a flight to Abu Dhabi.