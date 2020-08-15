The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Dubai police chief: Choosing peace is the new Middle East strategy

"The agreement is very important. Choosing peace is the strategy governing the middle east today, that is fed up with wars, tensions, and hatred between countries," said Colonel Khalfan.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 15, 2020 22:37
UAE FOREIGN MINISTER Anwar Gargash. (photo credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER)
UAE FOREIGN MINISTER Anwar Gargash.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER)
In a historic, first of it kind interview, former Dubai police chief Col. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, who investigated the assignation of senior Hamas member Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh back in 2010, spoke on Saturday to N12 about the normalization agreement between Israel and United Arab Emirates.
"The agreement is very important. Choosing peace is the strategy governing the Middle East today, which is fed up with wars, tensions, and hatred between countries," said Colonel Khalfan. 
Khalfan also spoke about the alleged Mossad operation that was carried out in Dubai, to assassinate Al-Mabhouh, who helped establish the Izz ad-Din-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed branch.
"As for Al-Mabhouh, his elimination in the Emirates, and in Dubai in particular was a strategic mistake made by the Mossad because they thought that they wouldn't be discovered." 

It was important for Khalfan to explain that the reason why he still objects to the alleged Mossad operation is that he is against any kind of terror action or crime. 
"If I was aware of a crime about to take place in Israel, for example an explosion in some restaurant, I would warn the Israeli security services, he added. 
Khalfan added that he is not wiling to meet current Mossad head Yossi Cohen but said he has no problem meeting any ordinary Israeli citizen who wishes to visit the Emirates.
 
The former police chief also referred to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying that he expects Israel to come to an agreement.
"You should recognize a Palestinian state on internationally agreed border then you will become neighboring countries," explained the colonel. 


Tags Mossad dubai United Arab Emirates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
A tour of Acre's attractions and hidden gems By LIAT COLLINS
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by