Holocaust Instagram project Eva.Stories wins ‘Internet Oscar’

the digital commemoration project that recounts the true story of a Jewish girl during the Holocaust won Webby award in the Best Use of Stories category.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MAY 20, 2020 17:42
Eva.Stories, the award-winning Holocaust Instagram project (photo credit: screenshot)
Eva.Stories, the award-winning Holocaust Instagram project
(photo credit: screenshot)
Eva.Stories, the digital commemoration project that recounts the true story of a Jewish girl during the Holocaust, has won the Webby Award, considered the Oscar of digital content. The Instagram project, which was conceived by entrepreneur Mati Kochavi and his daughter, Maya, came in first as the judges’ choice in the Best Use of Stories category for 2020, alongside the iconic satire show Saturday Night Live, which won the audience’s choice award.
“The people of Israel made Eva.Stories what it is by embracing it, loving it, and following it,” said Mati and Maya Kochavi after the award was announced. “They were followed by hundreds of millions of viewers across the globe. Winning the Webby is significant in refocusing public attention on the life of Eva, a 13-year old girl who suffered the horrors of Auschwitz until her murder, because she was Jewish. That was the goal we had sought to achieve in creating Eva’s Story.”
The trailblazing project has already received several important international awards, including the New York Festivals’ Advertising Award, in five categories; two London International Awards; and was nominated for dozens of other awards. Yandex, the Russian internet giant, devoted a musical playlist to the project on Victory over Nazism Day. 
Mati Kochavi (Courtesy)Mati Kochavi (Courtesy)
Eva.Stories recounts the true story of Eva Heyman, a Jewish girl from Hungary, who was murdered in Auschwitz. It was constructed as a series of 220 Instagram stories that rolled out in 48 hours, documenting the life of an ordinary girl, as if social networks had existed in those years. The story starts with Eva’s calm and happy-go-lucky childhood in Hungary and ends with her death in the Nazi gas chambers in Auschwitz. Eva.Stories became the most successful commemoration project in the world, with over 300 million views worldwide. The project won unprecedented media coverage in over 70 countries, which brought it to the attention of approximately one billion people.  Debby Group, the Israeli public relations agency, led the public relations in Israel and around the world for this project.  
In less than two weeks since it was posted, Eva’s Instagram account amassed 1.6 million followers. The stories resulted in 10 million interactions within 12 hours and 200 million searches on Google. Global leaders, celebrities and opinion leaders helped promote the project, including the White House, Israel's Prime Minister, American stand-up comedian Sarah Silverman, actress Gal Gadot, and many more.
On International Holocaust Remembrance Day this January, Eva.Stories captured the world’s attention once again with a new digital initiative. World leaders, including Israel's President, Reuven Rivlin, Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin, Germany’s President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and many others, posted on Eva’s Instagram account messages condemning antisemitism and promising to commemorate the Holocaust.
The Webby Awards have been presented for 24 years by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Science in recognition of Internet excellence. The Academy’s jury panel consists of 1,000 industry experts and technological inventors.


