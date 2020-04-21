IDF delivers food packages to Israeli-Muslims for Ramadan

The IDF's Homefront Command volunteers began on Tuesday delivering food packages to Muslims in Israel ahead of the month of Ramadan, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
In addition to the food packages, 270,000 stickers and leaflets in Arabic which will be delivered ahead of Thursday, when Ramadan begins. The printed materials are meant to raise awareness about how to best avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Ramadan is marked by daily fasts and evening feasts, as well as prayers, which are usually held in the company of family members and friends. Israeli Health officials are worried about the possibility infection rates among the Muslim communities in the country will spike due to the communal nature of the holiday.