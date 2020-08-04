Hospital worker in Israel breaks quarantine, hops on plane to Ukraine

An employee at a "major hospital in central Israel," broke quarantine and hopped on a plane to Ukraine via Turkey on Monday, according to Ynet News.The worker, reportedly from Bat Yam, contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and was showing symptoms of the illness before boarding the plane. The state’s primary means of dealing with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is social isolation and, for those who need it, complete domestic isolation. Additionally, all returnees from abroad - not located in a "green state" - are required to enter a two-week bidud (quarantine) before venturing out into the public.Israel, of course, is still considered a "red" state. As such, Israelis cannot travel to European countries. In some other countries, Israelis can enter but require either a negative coronavirus test or isolation.Intentionally breaking quarantine can carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison, according to the Health Ministry website.Zachary Keyser, Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Yair Assaf-Shapira contributed to this report.