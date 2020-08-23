Hotel manager arrested for disrupting rape investigation

Police arrested the manager of the Red Sea Hotel, where a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by a multitude of men, under suspicion of disrupting the investigation proceedings and failing to prevent the crime.On Thursday, the owner of the hotel told N12 that there is no evidence that the incident occurred there, and that if it had, the management on location “would have noticed.” The hotel did not respond to the police claim that the footage from the security cameras proves without a doubt that the incident did occur in the hotel.The hotel security chief said that "the girl and her friend had a hand in the affair," according to N12.The Red Sea Hotel did not respond to The Jerusalem Post’s request for comment.Meanwhile, police confirmed to the Post on Sunday evening that more and more evidence has risen which further strengthens the claim of the victim, suggesting that the rape lasted for an exceedingly long amount of time. In addition, police arrested an additional seven suspects who were allegedly involved in the gang-rape, bringing the number of those who have been detained to 11. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Among those who were involved, police believe that some took part in the brutal act while others filmed it. The victim was expected to confront suspects on Sunday. The victim was vacationing with a friend in Eilat and had become inebriated when she was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men. Although the original suspected number of men stood at 30, that number has slowly decreased.The two first suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in the case were in their 20s, while the following two – both arrested on Saturday – were 17 years of age. The following seven suspects, as mentioned prior, were arrested on Sunday.The "main" suspect has had his arrest extended by five days, according to police. One of the two 17-year-olds told police on Sunday morning that he had not been present during the rape, but rather had been sleeping one room over because he had felt sick after drinking too much.Protestors intend to continue demonstrating throughout the country out of fury towards the crime in Eilat. Protesters on Sunday afternoon by the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem wore read and held signs saying, "stop victim blaming" and "even one is too much," referring to the multiplicity of suspects who allegedly committed or participated in the crime.