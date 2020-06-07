The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Hotovely: Details of Trump sovereignty map have not been finalized

“This is a historic opportunity that must not be missed,” Hotovely told Dagan, who is among a group of some seven settler leaders who have vocally opposed the plan.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 7, 2020 10:17
Settlement Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely meets with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, June 7, 2020 (photo credit: Courtesy)
The details of Trump’s sovereignty map have not been finalized, Settlements Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely told Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan on Sunday morning.
It was her first meeting with Dagan, how that she has taken up the newly created position of Settlements Affairs Minister and will also join Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin as Israel’s representative on the joint Israeli-US mapping committee.
That committee is the midst of finalizing the details with regard to what territory will be included within the 30% of the West Bank that Israel would be allowed to annex under US President Donald Trump’s plan.
Hotovely has been a stalwart support of the settlement movement. On Sunday, she gave a plug for the Trump plan and its sovereignty offer.
“We are attentive to the [concerns] of the settler leaders. Work on the maps is still underway. Our eyes [thoughts] are only on strengthening the settlements,” Hotovely said.
Dagan is in the midst of a campaign against the Trump plan, based on his reading of the initial sovereignty map that was published in January when the US peace plan was unveiled.
He went over the details of his opposition with Hotovely, so she could better understand the problems.
Dagan, like the six other settler leaders, including Yesha Council head David Elhayani, are concerned that the map creates a de-facto settlement freezer and would lead to the destruction of at least 15 settlements.
They are particularly concerned by the way that the initial map, does not give them territorial contiguity in the West Bank, save for in the Jordan Valley.
“I am very concerned,” Dagan told Hotovely. “We are at a crossroad that could bring excellent historic results of sovereignty or the creation of a terror state in the heart of the country, which may lead to a map of withdrawal and the uprooting of settlements,” he said.
“First of all, it has to be clear that the Israeli government is not creating a terror state in the heart of the country,” Dagan said.
“Second,” he added, “all the communities in Judea and Samaria have to be of one piece [contiguous], so that there isn’t a Class A and a Class B, so that there aren’t those [communities] in blocs and those that are isolated. That would be an immediate security threat to thousands of citizens.
Not everyone has to agree on all the details of the plan, said Dagan. But then he added that “I am not willing to give up on even one centimeter.”
He continued, “We can’t arrive a scenario that would prevent the achievement of arriving at one million residents here [in Judea and Samaria] and there is no way we will accept a situation of isolated settlements,” Dagan said.
Last week, he was among a group of seven settler leaders who met personally with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to express the same objections. Netanyahu met after that with Efrat Council head Oded Revivi who supports the Trump plan. He is backed by some six other settler leaders. Netanyahu plans to meet again on Sunday with Revivi and a number of settler leaders.
Hotovely visited Dagan in his office in the Barkan Industrial Park in Samaria, prior to Sunday's meeting of the government.


