The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How COVID-19 is affecting life in east Jerusalem

THE TRADITIONS and conditions of the Arab residents require special attention and solutions,” says Uri Yakir, special adviser to the mayor.

By PEGGY CIDOR  
AUGUST 27, 2020 16:04
SOCIAL DISTANCE doesn’t seem to be a thing among those attending Eid al-Adha prayers in the Old City’s al-Aqsa compound on July 31 (photo credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90)
SOCIAL DISTANCE doesn’t seem to be a thing among those attending Eid al-Adha prayers in the Old City’s al-Aqsa compound on July 31
(photo credit: SLIMAN KHADER/FLASH90)
The COVID-19 crisis is affecting life in east Jerusalem in many ways.
Earlier this week, a post in local Arabic social media called on the young to avoid using the Temple Mount for weddings. Issued by respected members of the local Palestinian community, the call was a reaction to the recent trend of young couples organizing weddings there with numerous guests (since it is outdoors) to circumvent the Health Ministry ban on banquet halls.
“Conduct a small marriage contract-signing ceremony there and then celebrate elsewhere with your nuclear family only, and help stop the pandemic,” read the message.
Amer, a driver and owner of several tourist buses, says that people understand that the Eid al-Adha holiday celebrated a few weeks ago was a turning point in the infection rates.
“Three festival days of visiting family members – and two weeks later the infection rates skyrocketed.” 
Since the pre-holiday numbers were relatively low and the schools had been in lockdown since May, expectations were optimistic, but now the situation is has changed for the worse and the forecast is disheartening.
THE TRADITIONS and conditions of the Arab residents require special attention and solutions,” says Uri Yakir, special adviser to the mayor.
“First of all, we are talking about large families living in high-density configurations. The Arab neighborhoods average 3.7 persons per room, one of the highest rates in the country. The apartments are small, and by tradition, sometimes multiple nuclear families share the same compound.”
The city is sensitive to cultural customs and needs.
“We have prepared a special quarantine hotel, for example, but many infected and slightly sick people are reluctant to go there due to 1) embarrassment for word to get out that the person is sick or 2) a desire not to separate from family. The municipality cannot override Health Ministry rules – only the infected and the slightly sick can move to the hotels – and so we must create alternative solutions,” he noted. Such solutions include providing all necessary items – from medications to meals – for those who prefer to be quarantined at home.
“We provide everything they need to keep these persons at home, to stop the chain of infection,” adds Yakir.
But that is only one aspect of the insecurity of the situation.
“Food baskets and other forms of support are important, of course,” says Amjad, an accountant from Jabel Mukabar, “but considering that most Arab residents here were under the poverty threshold even before COVID and so many have now lost their jobs, assistance is only a short-term solution, so the anxiety level is high.”
Amjad adds that even during these days of coronavirus and unemployment, demolition orders for illegal construction haven’t stopped and have even increased since June, after a short period without issuance of these orders.
“During the first coronavirus wave, the municipality and Interior Ministry practically stopped ordering demolitions,” continues Amjad, “but the rate since July is outpacing even last year’s. Unemployed, perhaps even sick residents are faced with the choice of demolishing their illegal construction themselves or letting municipal teams do so, charging sums that are beyond the reach of many of us here.”
Amer concedes that the aid provided by the municipality’s Welfare Administration is helpful.
“We also have nonprofit and charity associations of our own here, but we appreciate the assistance of the local councils and community centers. It all helps.”
Regarding the new school year, Yakir says that whatever is decided for the city’s west side will apply equally to the east side. Meanwhile, a Beit Hanina resident wrote an outraged post on the neighborhood Facebook account complaining about the decision of the neighborhood schools to change student uniforms this year, causing an unwanted and unnecessary expenditure for parents.


Tags East Jerusalem health Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pompeo is a great friend to the State of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by