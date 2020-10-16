How did Israel's Safed lower its high coronavirus numbers?

As recently as Wednesday, October 14, the city of Safed had gone from tens of positive coronavirus cases a day to a mere three. Safed's mayor, Shuki Ohana, watched as his city turned redder, rising in COVID cases. Some 24 hours later, he decided to change the municipal course. He started the city on personal epidemiological checks – something the health department does to track and trace corona, but not enough. "I've been reaching out to the relevant officials in the government to try to convince to allow each city to lead the fight against the coronavirus – we know our cities, and we know what's best for us," Ohana said. When he saw the numbers rise, he decided to work together with his municipality and residents to lower them. Other supplemental services that the city is providing include the publicizing of the track-and-trace process, a special center that reaches out to individuals who have tested positive, offering help and assistance, daily updates in policy, and information packets. Additionally, the city's worked to separate the older population, specifically when it comes to food, and the success is in the numbers: two positive cases in the entire over-80 population – in a city of about 40,000 residents. "Our task isn't done," added Ohana. "We know how quickly the coronavirus spreads. We must stay diligent." cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });