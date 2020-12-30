The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
How did one of Israel's most secure prisoner contract COVID-19?

The prisoners made complaints in the past the guards would constantly come in and out of the prison without doing a corona check.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 01:12
A Palestinian prisoner, convicted of security offences against Israel, looks out of his cell at Nitzan jail (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
A Palestinian prisoner, convicted of security offences against Israel, looks out of his cell at Nitzan jail
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
One of Israel's most secure prisoners has contracted the coronavirus, Ynet reported on Tuesday. It is unclear when or how the prisoner contracted the disease.
It came as a surprise to the security services that a "well known" criminal, locked in his cell for 23 hours a day, along with only 15 others in the same prisoner conditions. He can only meet visitors through glass, which is stricter than the guidelines that the Home Front Command has issued for civilians. In spite of all these restrictions, he is a verified coronavirus patient.
By the time the prison security services discovered that he had tested positive, they were worried that the virus could have spread to other prisoners, exponentially growing.
There is a "gloom atmosphere" in the prison according to Ynet. The prisoners have complained in the past that  the guards would constantly come in and out of the prison without doing a corona check. As a result, many of the prisoners expressed concern for their exposure.
The prison services responded in a report  that they are doing everything within their power to contain the virus and to prevent others from being infected.


