Hundreds of Belz hassidim stream into Belz Great Synagogue for prayers

Hundreds of Belz hassidim streamed into the Belz Great Synagogue complex in Jerusalem on Sunday for the lengthy morning prayer services that take place during the intermediary days of the Sukkot holiday. Over the course of some 30 minutes, at least a dozen hassidim every minute were seen walking into a side door of the massive complex every minute complete with prayer shawls and the four species used on Sukkot during prayer services. Barely any of the hassidim were wearing masks. Efforts to enter the site and witness where the services were actually being held were physically and violently blocked by some of the hassidim entering the building. The presence of such large numbers of men, apparently praying indoors, would appear to be a mass violation of the current COVID-19 lockdown. The Belz Yissachar Dov Rokeach has largely ignored government coronavirus regulations from the outset of the pandemic, and held prayer services as normal over Passover, and in the months since. Infamously, the wedding of his grandson in August was attended by thousands of hassidim in the courtyard of the great synagogue, although that courtyard was empty Sunday morning. Despite the mass gathering at the Belz headquarters, the streets of the Kiryat Belz neighborhood where it is located were quiet and largely empty. In nearby Mea Shearim, the streets were also extremely quiet, with some prayer services taking place outdoors. The headquarters of the Satmar hassidic community in the neighborhood was however packed with hassidim praying in large numbers and close quarters in the various prayer halls in the building, as well as in the Sukkah.