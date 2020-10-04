The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Hundreds of Belz hassidim stream into Belz Great Synagogue for prayers

Streets in Kiryat Belz, Mea Shearim quiet, Satmar hassidic center packed with men without masks, some prayer services outdoors.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 13:14
Wedding of the grandson of the grand rabbi of the Belz hassidic community, Jerusalem, August 5, 2020 (photo credit: screenshot)
Wedding of the grandson of the grand rabbi of the Belz hassidic community, Jerusalem, August 5, 2020
(photo credit: screenshot)
Hundreds of Belz hassidim streamed into the Belz Great Synagogue complex in Jerusalem on Sunday for the lengthy morning prayer services that take place during the intermediary days of the Sukkot holiday.
Over the course of some 30 minutes, at least a dozen hassidim every minute were seen walking into a side door of the massive complex every minute complete with prayer shawls and the four species used on Sukkot during prayer services.
Barely any of the hassidim were wearing masks.
Efforts to enter the site and witness where the services were actually being held were physically and violently blocked by some of the hassidim entering the building.
The presence of such large numbers of men, apparently praying indoors, would appear to be a mass violation of the current COVID-19 lockdown.
The Belz Yissachar Dov Rokeach has largely ignored government coronavirus regulations from the outset of the pandemic, and held prayer services as normal over Passover, and in the months since.
Infamously, the wedding of his grandson in August was attended by thousands of hassidim in the courtyard of the great synagogue, although that courtyard was empty Sunday morning.
Despite the mass gathering at the Belz headquarters, the streets of the Kiryat Belz neighborhood where it is located were quiet and largely empty.
In nearby Mea Shearim, the streets were also extremely quiet, with some prayer services taking place outdoors.
The headquarters of the Satmar hassidic community in the neighborhood was however packed with hassidim praying in large numbers and close quarters in the various prayer halls in the building, as well as in the Sukkah.


Tags Sukkot synagogue prayer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by