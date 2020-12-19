The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'I love you' hand sculptures seeks to promote sign language use

One of the figurines will be one-and-a-half meters high, and will be taken around the country.

By CODY LEVINE  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 03:41
A hand sculpture gesturing in sign language 'I love you.' (photo credit: "AUDIO CIRCLES ASSOCIATION")
A hand sculpture gesturing in sign language 'I love you.'
(photo credit: "AUDIO CIRCLES ASSOCIATION")
The "sign of the state" project will be producing hand sculptures with the sign language gesture for "I love you" in a bid to increase awareness of deaf and hard-of-hearing people, and promote the learning of sign language, according to a press release from the Ma'agalei Shema Association.
The hand sculptures will be painted by dozens of Israeli actors, singers and artists, and is being launched under the leadership of the "Circles of Audio" association, which has been helping  deaf and hard of hearing people in Israel for over 50 years.
Many trainees ranging in all ages have taken part as participants in the Ma'agalei Shema Association, which operates eight branches and clubs in Israel. 
As part of the venture, some of the celebrities that will be painting the hand gestures include Aki Avni, Roni Dalumi, Riki Gal, David D'Or, Dvir Bendek, Hani Nachmias, Ayelet Zurer, Chef Segev Moshe, Chef Tom Aviv, Amos Tamam, Shlomi Shabbat, Jonathan Margie, and the artists Dudu Gerstein, Oded Feingersh, Ahrela Ben-Arieh, Shuki Griffith and more.
The figurines will be on sale through a dedicated website with all proceeds going to the association in order to allow it to expand its activities. 
One of the figurines will be one-and-a-half meters high, and will be taken around the country. 
"The mobilization of all those dozens of actors and singers, painters and artists - is exciting. It's also a great opportunity to use language that many do not know, and to say to each other and to the whole world - I love you. I sincerely hope that this project will touch the hearts of many people in Israel so that together we can continue to accompany our trainees," Danit Debra, CEO of the Ma'agalei Shema Association.


