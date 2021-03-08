The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

I was fully vaccinated and still caught corona - here’s why

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only around 95% effective, that means that 5% of people are prone to contracting coronavirus even after they are fully vaccinated.

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN  
MARCH 8, 2021 17:39
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Health officials have expressed concern that people who get the jab are becoming overconfident in their immunity, removing their masks and going back to some of their habits from before the pandemic. The result could be infection. 
After one week after completing the vaccine program, aren’t people supposed to be immune to coronavirus?
There are several reasons why one might develop COVID-19 after vaccination, according to Prof. Jonathan Gershoni of the Shmunis School of Biomedicine and Cancer Research at Tel Aviv University. 
The first is that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are only around 95% effective, that means that 5% of people are prone to contracting coronavirus even after they are fully vaccinated. 
The second is variants. 
The Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines were developed based on the original coronavirus strain as discovered and genetically sequenced in Wuhan, China. Since then, the virus has replicated and mutated into thousands of different variants, some which might render the vaccine slightly less effective. 
“We know in Israel that now the majority of infections are the UK variant,” Gershoni said.
He told The Jerusalem Post that while these vaccines have already proven to be reasonably effective against the South African variant and even more so against the UK variant, they are not as effective as against the first strain. And, there could be other variants that are further vaccine resistant.
Another reason is that immunity is “a numbers game,” he said. 
The disease or the vaccine lead our bodies to develop antibodies against the virus. But if someone has an extremely high viral load and sheds that potent load, it is possible that this large amount of virus could break through the existing protection and infect.  In this case, it would likely cause only mild disease. 
Finally, each person is unique and has his or her own molecular immunological makeup. 
“We know some people have a tendency to be very robust and stand up to infections and other people can be a bit more sensitive,” Gershoni explained. “When talking in terms of vaccinating five million people in Israel, you are seeing the full spectrum of people with various levels of immune competence.”
But Gershoni cautioned that when people talk about “breakthrough infections,” sometimes people were infected before they got their second dose or even their first.
Moreover, those who do contract coronavirus after vaccination rarely suffer from a severe disease. 
“One has to put it into perspective,” he said, “those who do get infected typically are not subject to devastating disease and death.”
This statement that vaccination renders most breakthroughs as mild disease is backed up by the latest Health Ministry data, which was released to the Post. The data showed that of the 3,387,340 people who were fully vaccinated against coronavirus (two doses plus seven days), only 4,711 caught the virus - less than 2%, meaning greater than 98% efficacy.
Of those, only 907 people had any symptoms, including 429 who were hospitalized, among them 271 who developed a serious case of the disease. 
Some 99 people died after being fully vaccinated. 
Gershoni compared the vaccine to the Iron Dome, which has protected the country from thousands of rockets and missiles but actually has missed a few missiles overtime. 
“I don’t believe anyone in Israel would say let’s abandon the Iron Dome because it is not 100% efficient,” Gershoni said. “Similarly, vaccinations are amazingly effective, but nothing is ever 100%.”


Tags Israel COVID-19 Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why the Pope's visit to Iraq is of symbolic importance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Flaw of Return: Why Israel should stop offering automatic citizenship

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by