The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAI CEO resigns as the company prepares to lay off 900 employees

Harel Locker, chairman of the IAI board, thanked Sheffer for his contribution during this challenging time and for heading complex strategic processes that greatly benefited the company.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 1, 2020 22:28
Nimrod Sheffer (photo credit: KFIR ZIV)
Nimrod Sheffer
(photo credit: KFIR ZIV)
CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Maj-Gen (Ret.) Nimrod Sheffer announced his resignation on Wednesday after serving in the position for two years and spending six months as deputy director-general of the Strategic Planning Branch.
Sheffer joined the Israel Aerospace Industries after 36 years of service as an Israeli Air Force fighter pilot. In his last position in the IDF Sheffer was head of the Planning Directorate.
As CEO of IAI, Sheffer implemented several reforms and strategic and economic growth plans at the company that have proved themselves in the last six quarters.
Harel Locker, chairman of the board, thanked Sheffer for his contribution to the company during this challenging time and for heading complex strategic processes that greatly benefited the company.
Sheffer noted in his announcement that "employees of the Israel Aerospace Industries are the spearhead of the Israeli industry and are the best of the best," and went on to thank the employees, his peers in management and members of the board of directors for their faith and partnership throughout the past couple of years.
The company, according to Ynet, is preparing to lay off up to 900 employees, mainly from the company's aviation division, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This is expected to be the largest layoff in a government-owned company due to coronavirus.


Tags Israeli Air Force Israel Aerospace Industries Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by