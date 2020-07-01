IAI CEO resigns as the company prepares to lay off 900 employees

CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Maj-Gen (Ret.) Nimrod Sheffer announced his resignation on Wednesday after serving in the position for two years and spending six months as deputy director-general of the Strategic Planning Branch. Sheffer joined the Israel Aerospace Industries after 36 years of service as an Israeli Air Force fighter pilot. In his last position in the IDF Sheffer was head of the Planning Directorate. As CEO of IAI, Sheffer implemented several reforms and strategic and economic growth plans at the company that have proved themselves in the last six quarters. Harel Locker, chairman of the board, thanked Sheffer for his contribution to the company during this challenging time and for heading complex strategic processes that greatly benefited the company. Sheffer noted in his announcement that "employees of the Israel Aerospace Industries are the spearhead of the Israeli industry and are the best of the best," and went on to thank the employees, his peers in management and members of the board of directors for their faith and partnership throughout the past couple of years. The company, according to Ynet, is preparing to lay off up to 900 employees, mainly from the company's aviation division, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This is expected to be the largest layoff in a government-owned company due to coronavirus.