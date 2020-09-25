The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IAI employee arrested for trying to sell jet engine parts

A company employee had contacted civilians and offered to sell spare parts for IAI jet engines worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 10:35
The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
The logo of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the country's biggest defence contractor, is seen at their offices next to Ben Gurion International airport, near Or Yehuda, Israel February 27, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
An Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) employee was arrested Friday on suspicion of trying to sell jet engine parts to civilians.
The 52-year-old man from the central Israeli city of Ness Ziona was arrested by officers after an investigation which began after IAI lodged a complaint with the Defense Ministry about a company employee who had contacted civilians and offered to sell spare parts for IAI jet engines worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
IAI stated that they approached the Defense Ministry “on its own initiative in order to address the issue through the proper channels and in accordance with the law” after initial suspicions were raised by the man.
Following the information provided by IAI, a covert and joint investigation was opened by the investigations unit at the Defense Ministry Security Authority (Malmab) and the fraud unit of the police’s central district. 
During the investigation, an undercover officer contacted the employee and made a deal with him to buy parts. 
The suspect was then arrested by detectives and taken in for questioning. He was then released to house arrest for five days with restrictive conditions. The investigation into the case continues.
IAI stated that the company’s management considers such activity to be “serious and will not give in to attempted fraud and misconduct.” 


