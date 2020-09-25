IAI employee arrested for trying to sell jet engine parts

The 52-year-old man from the central Israeli city of Ness Ziona was arrested by officers after an investigation which began after IAI lodged a complaint with the Defense Ministry about a company employee who had contacted civilians and offered to sell spare parts for IAI jet engines worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

IAI stated that they approached the Defense Ministry “on its own initiative in order to address the issue through the proper channels and in accordance with the law” after initial suspicions were raised by the man.

Following the information provided by IAI, a covert and joint investigation was opened by the investigations unit at the Defense Ministry Security Authority (Malmab) and the fraud unit of the police’s central district.

During the investigation, an undercover officer contacted the employee and made a deal with him to buy parts.

The suspect was then arrested by detectives and taken in for questioning. He was then released to house arrest for five days with restrictive conditions. The investigation into the case continues.

IAI stated that the company’s management considers such activity to be “serious and will not give in to attempted fraud and misconduct.”

