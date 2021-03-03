IAI, Korea Aerospace Industries sign a MOU for manned & unmanned teaming systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday that it signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) for collaboration in which the companies will offer the Republic of Korea (ROK) military forces with unmanned Loitering Munitions systems.

The company said in a statement that as part of the MOU, KAI and IAI are aiming to expand their long cooperation to market the loitering munitions to ROK Army requirements.

After the signing, IAI’s President & CEO, Boaz Levy said that "the MOU’s signed today is another milestone in our growing collaboration with KAI.

“IAI has long relations with the ROK and the local industries and we are happy to join KAI, one of Korea’s leading companies to explore future opportunities. Combining IAI’s proven capabilities in loitering munitions and KAI’s technologies and products to create an opportunity for an improved solution to the future battlefield,” he said.

KAI’s President and CEO, Hyun-ho Ahn expressed the importance of the partnership between IAI and KAI which has been lasted for the last decades for many programs including defense and commercial projects.

He added that through the combination of domestic aircraft technology and IAI's excellent unmanned aerial system technology, IAI and KAI would provide a foothold for innovation, such as strengthening the defense power of the Republic of Korea and commercializing exports in the future.

Ahn emphasized that KAI is pleased to initiate the collaborative dialogue with the IAI team in earnest through these MOUs, a statement said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}