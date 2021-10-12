IAI to participate in South Korea aerospace and defense exhibition

IAI, one of Israel's largest technology companies, said they will present a variety of cutting-edge defense solutions, including IAI-ELTA’s Special-Mission Aircraft (CAEW and MARS2), the HAROP Loitering Missile, the Heron MK II UAS, the BARAK MX Air and Missile Defense System, and helicopter avionics upgrades.

IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy expressed excitement about participation in the upcoming exhibition and collaboration with the Republic of Korea [ROK].

Barak MK Air and Missile Defense SystemCOURTESY IAI

"IAI offers a wide variety of defense solutions and technological advancements for the region and for the Republic of Korea," he said. "ROK and IAI are natural partners, sharing values and a bright vision of mutual technological innovation. We are happy to promote local partnerships and technological, business collaborations with ROK’s

defense ecosystem, and to partner on developing ground-breaking security solutions to today’s and future changing security needs.”