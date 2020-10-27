The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAI unveiled new Passive Coherent Location System

Using civilian radio transmitters, the system can detect and track non-emitting targets and create a full aerial picture

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 16:13
ELTA Systems new Passive Coherent Location System (PCL). (photo credit: IAI/ELTA)
ELTA Systems new Passive Coherent Location System (PCL).
(photo credit: IAI/ELTA)
Israel’s ELTA Systems unveiled on Tuesday a new Passive Coherent Location System (PCL) which can covertly detect and track aerial targets.
The system, developed by the subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), allows for the creation of a picture of the aerial situation by tracking non-emitting targets using non-cooperative transmitters.
VP AND General Manager of IAI/ELTA’s Intelligence, Communications and EW division, Adi Dulberg, told The Jerusalem Post that such a system is “of interest to every country in the world because everyone wants to know what’s going on in the sky, be it civilian or military aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.”
The PCL system provides real-time aerial mapping of non-emitting threats by detecting and tracking the targets, the company said in a statement.
“We are proud to introduce the new PCL system developed by IAI/ELTA, that detects and classifies aerial risks without unveiling the locator. The PCL system creates air situation picture and can be deployed independently or as an additional layer for air control radars, as part of a multi-disciplinary air situation picture,” said Dulberg.
It works based on target reflection from non-cooperative transmissions from FM or Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) towers. The reflections are received by one or a network of antennas, providing 3D real-time omnidirectional coverage for tracking multiple targets in congested airspace.
The system can be installed on a vehicle or deployed in a fixed location with either one sensor or a cluster of sensors for redundancy and the ability to cover a significant area. The easily deployable system, that is connected to the central PCL command and control processing unit, can be located both in remote areas as well as in urban areas.
According to Dulberg, most countries detect and track aircraft by using active radar, but the PCL is a solution that enables systems to passively target aerial targets even if they don’t radiate by using civilian radio stations (both FM and digital broadcasting) that transmit and hit the aircraft.
“Radio stations use low frequency which is very good at detecting targets with a low radar cross-section,” he said, adding that “Unlike radars, because we don’t radiate,  we have a very low signal so if an enemy wants to jam or hit it they don’t know where it is.”
While Dulberg would not comment on whether or not the system could detect and target F-35 stealth aircraft, “the F-35 falls under the family of low-cross section radar and while it is very difficult to detect using active radars, this system is very good for low-cross section radars.”
“Military targets know that if they radiate they will be detected so they’d rather not have that happen,” Dulberg said, adding that “what is unique is that it doesn’t depend on if the target radiates or not, we will detect it if it radiates or if it doesn’t.”
With one customer in advanced stages of making the system operational, Dulberg told the Post that he expects it to be fully operational and deployed in the next 12 months.



Tags technology ELTA Systems Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Barry Davis Local disciples honor Carlebach on his 26th yahrzeit By BARRY DAVIS
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Walter Bingham Shannon Nuezen: From missionary to observant Jew By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by