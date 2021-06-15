The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
ICC prosecutor to step down tomorrow, new chief to decide Israel’s fate

When she ruled against Israel in March moving toward a full war crimes probe, she was acting as part of a group of internationalists who focus on getting justice for killed civilians.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 15, 2021 21:12
Fatou Bensouda, the outgoing prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
Fatou Bensouda, the outgoing prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
(photo credit: REUTERS/PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)
International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda will step down on Wednesday after a nine-year term.
In her place will be British-Muslim international lawyer Karim Khan, who will be left to determine Israel’s fate in the criminal probe which Bensouda opened in March.
Bensouda’s decision to open a full war crimes investigation against Israelis relating to the 2014 Gaza War, settlements and the 2018 Gaza border conflict came after a six-year legal battle dating back to January 2015.
The outgoing-chief prosecutor also threatened Israel and Hamas with new alleged war crimes during the May 10-21 Guardian of the Walls conflict with Gaza.
Still, Bensouda has strongly hinted at the possibility of her office eventually closing the probe against the IDF on the grounds that the Israeli military performs its own investigations of alleged war crimes, however imperfect they may have been. 
There is much greater concern from Israeli lawyers about whether her office will go after settlements. 
Experts and commentators are split about what to expect from Khan.
On one hand, he has past associations with Muslim human rights groups and Pakistani officials which would not make him a fan of Israel.
On the other hand, he has made a number of public statements that the ICC is overextended and should only be fighting battles that it can win and has the resources to fight.
Additionally, he has defended both alleged war criminals from Kenya as well as represented victims of ISIS.
Bensouda is a Muslim woman from Gambia.
While it is unclear how much her background influenced her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – all indications to The Jerusalem Post during a 2016 visit and interview with Bensouda in The Hague were that it is not a major factor for her.
Rather, to the extent that she ruled against Israel in March moving toward a full war crimes probe, she was acting as part of a group of internationalists who focus on getting justice for killed civilians in conflict zones regardless of the context in which they were killed.
If Bensouda has been hard on Israel, she has also been hard on the US and England, not to mention Russia and many African nations.
These internationalists tend to criticize Israel, the US and just about any country which uses force, not out of antisemetism or anti-Americanism per se. Instead, it may stem from a view that the world would be more peaceful if Israel and the US used less force.
This ideological group tends to downplay the role of terror and the actions of non-democratic countries in destabilizing and threatening Israel and other countries as something that simple dialogue can resolve.
In that spirit, Bensouda confirmed to the Post in 2016 that her office had taken the position that judging whether opening a full war crimes investigation is in the “interests of justice” is less focused on achieving peace or balance between the parties than it is on victims’ justice.
While victims’ justice is important, and very important in the ivory tower of philosophy, that kind of a focus often is ready to ignore the overall potential destabilizing impact of such prosecutions.
However, a recent decision Bensouda issued regarding the Philippines may provide Israel with some hope.
Although Bensouda has moved to open a full criminal probe against the Philippines, she also issued her most pragmatic statement to date about potential limits on the probe in light of the ICC’s limited diplomatic support and resources.
Looking towards the future, she wrote, “My term as Prosecutor will end shortly. Any authorized investigation in the Philippines will fall to my able successor, Mr. Karim Khan, to take forward.
“In this context, it is clear that how the Office, under his leadership, will set priorities concerning this investigation will need to take into account the operational challenges arising from the continuing pandemic, the severe limitations on the ICCs available resources, and the Office’s current heavy work commitments,” she said. 
"The Court today stands at a cross-roads in several concurrent situations, where the basis to proceed is legally and factually clear, but the operational means to do so are severely lacking. It is a situation that requires not only prioritization by the Office… but also open and frank discussions with the Assembly of States Parties, and other stakeholders of the Rome Statute system, on the real resource needs of the Court.
“There is a serious mismatch between situations where the Rome Statute demands action by the Prosecutor and the resources made available to the Office,” she said.
Bensouda’s term was characterized by slow-moving cases, with only around 10 convictions and criticism from all sides.
Some critics said she opened too many cases against African countries.
However, when she opened a case against the US, the Trump administration sanctioned her and some of her staff – while also slamming The Hague for going after Israel.
The Biden administration removed the sanctions, but still criticized the ICC for pursuing the US as well as for pursuing Israel.


