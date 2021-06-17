IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi to fly to Washington to discuss Iran, Gaza

It will be the first trip by an Israeli official with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leading the government. Kohavi will meet with Bennett ahead of his trip. They worked closely together during Bennett’s time as defense minister, and both are considered to be hawks on the Iranian issue.

Kohavi is expected to attempt to persuade the Americans not to reenter the Iranian nuclear deal.

During the four-day visit, Kohavi will hold working meetings with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, head of the US Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, and head of the US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Gen. Richard Clark.

During his trip, which will be his first as Israel’s top military officer, he will meet with his American counterparts to discuss common security challenges in the region, including issues related to the threat posed by the Iranian nuclear project, Tehran’s attempt to entrench itself in the Middle East, Hezbollah’s attempts to strengthen itself, the consequences of the Lebanese terror group’s precision missile project.

Kohavi will also discuss joint force building with the United States and will also meet with the heads of American research institutes and decision makers “as part of an extensive international effort” that the IDF has taken in various ways since the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

The visit to Washington that was scheduled to take place in April was postponed due to the fighting with Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Kohavi will also present the main points of the IDF’s operational activities during the 11 days of fighting, with an “emphasis on the changes” that took place during the operation “in the context of fire capabilities, accurate intelligence, digital and multi-armed connectivity,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The visit also takes place after the decision to transfer Israel to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility and McKenzie’s visit to Israel last January.

“This visit is another step in strengthening the bond and increasing cooperation between the armies,” the IDF said, adding that “over the past few years, many collaborations have been built and the operational ties strengthened, and a series of additional collaborations will be discussed as part of the trip.”

The chief of staff will be accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Yael Kohavi, and the IDF attaché in Washington, Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fox.

The Head of the Strategy and Third-Circle Directorate, Maj.-Gen. Tal Kalman and the Head of the Research Division Brig.Gen. Amit Saar will also join Kohavi on the visit and will hold additional meetings with senior members of the US defense establishment.

The Deputy Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir, will replace Kohavi in his absence.

Two weeks ago, Defense Minister Benny Gantz flew to Washington and met with the same officials to discuss the same topics. At the meetings, he spoke about the need to change policy in the Gaza Strip, the need to strengthen the alliance of moderates and the Palestinian Authority and the issue of returning the fallen soldiers and citizens held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip as a moral and humanitarian value.

Gantz also spoke about the need to increase supervision of Iran and stop its regional aggression, adding that Israel would have to prepare a military option.

Prior to his meeting with Austin, Gantz stressed the need to stop Iran’s nuclear program.

Stopping Iran “is certainly a shared strategic need of the United States, Europe, the countries in the Middle East and Israel, and for the people of Iran as well,” he said, adding that “of course, given the scope of the threat, Israel must always make sure that it has the ability to protect itself.”