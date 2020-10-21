IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi visits Rambam underground coronavirus ward

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the Rambam Health Care Campus coronavirus ward on Wednesday, according to the IDF. Kochavi met with the medical center's director-general Dr. Michael Halbertal and the two discussed the work that the hospital is doing in cooperation with the IDF in the coronavirus ward. Kohavi toured the underground ward, where he met patients and talked to them. Kohavi also spoke to IDF and hospital staff, thanking them for their work. Head of the IDF's Technology and Logistics Directorate Maj.-Gen. Yitzhak Turgeman and the IDF's Chief Medical Officer Brig.-Gen. Alon Glazberg also participated in the visit. Kohavi visited the "Keter" coronavirus ward. The ward was set up 72 hours after the decision to set it up was announced, in cooperation with the IDF and the medical center.Kohavi also toured the new communications center that allows the status of patients in the ward to be tracked and for communication with them in the ward. "The IDF is committed to the war on our enemies and on coronavirus," said Kohavi, addressing the exposure of a terror tunnel near Gaza on Wednesday. "We can win [the war on coronavirus], but we need the cooperation of the population," he said.He then thanked the hospital, saying that Rambam Medical Center has "saved many IDF soldiers over the years - we owe you recognition and thanks."Halbertal thanked Kohavi, Turgeman and Glazberg for the visit and said that "the fact that the medical corps has come [to Rambam] multiplies our abilities."Approximately 100 IDF medical staff, including doctors, nurses, medics are working in the hospital's coronavirus ward.