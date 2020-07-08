IDF Chief of Staff visits the south ahead of IDF units moving there



IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi toured the south of the country on Tuesday and met with the mayors of Beersheba , Arad and Dimona as well as other community leaders to discuss the plans to move some IDF units there, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.

Kochavi visited the in-construction campus meant to host pre-service courses taken by would-be intelligence officers and met with soldiers who are undergoing basic cyber training at Ashelim base.



“We decided that as many units as possible will be relocated to the south of the country,” Kochavi said, noting that in the last decade “over 30,000 soldiers and career officers moved to the Negev.” He noted that the large-scale shift will not be able to reach conclusion unless proper transportation solutions could be offered to the serving soldiers.