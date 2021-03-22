IDF closes investigation into controversial training injury from 2018

The case involved the injury of Ili Hayut, 22, then a corporal in in the IDF’s elite Maglan reconnaissance unit, who was ordered to jump from a moving Hummer during a training exercise. Jumping into a bush of thorns and hitting a rock, he severely injuring his back and was left paralyzed.

Different reports that followed the incident indicated that the training was not carried out properly and that the soldier was ordered to jump into the bush of thorns as part of a tradition carried out among soldiers in the unit.

The IDF Criminal Investigation Division (CID) opened a formal investigation into the incident a few months ago after several complaints were made regarding the incident's circumstances and the first investigation carried out by the division commander at the time.

IDF Military Advocate-General Maj.-Gen. Sharon Afek considered the circumstances surrounding Hayut's injury, as well as its nature, sufficient to open another investigation.

"A significant part of the investigation focused on examining traditions and the culture in the unit, as well as the commanders' responsibility in that regard," the statement further read. "As part of the investigation, all circumstances surrounding Cpl. Hayut's serious injury were analyzed: The planning of the training exercise, the course of events, the medical treatment administered and the conduct carried out by the commanders following the incident, including the investigation [carried out by the commander division] and the contact made with the [soldier's] family," an IDF Spokesperson Unit statement read."A significant part of the investigation focused on examining traditions and the culture in the unit, as well as the commanders' responsibility in that regard," the statement further read.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has noted that Hayut's injury is "a serious and unnecessary incident that should and could have been prevented."

The investigation, however, concluded that "the training exercise was carried out according to procedures" and none of the involved parties were criminally charged or demoted.

Instead, its recommendations include making changes to the training procedures carried out in elite units and prohibiting dangerous traditions often carried out in those units.

Most of the involved commanders and unit officers were reprimanded and their promotion delayed by two years.

During a meeting with Hayut's family on Sunday, Afek admitted that investigation should have been carried out much earlier. He noted that the lessons were learned and will be implemented in the future.

Accepting Afek's recommendation to close the investigation, Kohavi stressed the commander's responsibility in instilling norms of "professionalism, discipline and accuracy."

He added that it is the commander's "duty to know everything that takes place within his unit and to eradicate wring and dangerous phenomena with an unwavering resolve."

The IDF will continue to accommodate Cpl. Hayut and his family throughout his rehabilitation process, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit noted.

