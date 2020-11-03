The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF criticized for causing environmental damage during northern operation

"Despite the rigorous planning and preparation efforts taken in advance, the necessary steps for protecting the environment during the exercise were not taken," Gamliel wrote to Gantz.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 17:20
IDF soldiers take part in the "Lethal Arrow" drill (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF soldiers take part in the "Lethal Arrow" drill
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Environmental Minister Gila Gamliel criticized the IDF and its conduct during a northern operation simulating war with Hezbollah that caused several fires in northern Israel last week.
In a letter sent to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Gamliel wrote that "despite the rigorous planning and preparation efforts taken in advance, the necessary steps for protecting the environment during the exercise were not taken."
Gamliel pointed to severe damage caused to the environment due to the exercise, including three fires that broke out at the Hermon Nature Reserve as a result of IDF troops training nearby. The fires, according to Gamliel, burnt nearly 150 hectares (370 acres) of the reserve's lands. She added that the damaged areas were "ecologically sensitive areas where rare species of oak trees grow," and that "it will take decades to rehabilitate the flora and fauna in this area."
Gamliel then noted an agreement that was signed between the IDF and the Nature and Parks Authority in 2019 and determined that the military is required to update the authority in advance on any planned exercises and to fully cooperate with it in an effort to avoid damaging the environment.
"It's important to mention that the exercise took place during extreme weather conditions," and that "the authority objected to the use of live ammunition during this time of year in that area," Gamliel wrote. Nevertheless, the exercise took place as planned, with the authority only being notified one day prior.
"This severe and unfortunate incident expresses the disrespect and contempt that the IDF holds in regard to the environment and is contradictory to the IDF spirit, which includes patriotism and love for our homeland," the letter read.  
"The issues mentioned in this letter require your personal intervention," Gamliel concluded in her letter to Gantz.
On Thursday the IDF completed its "Lethal Arrow" drill that spanned over several days and included thousands of troops from various branches of the military, with the purpose of simulating war with Hezbollah and proxy groups operating far away from Israel's borders.
The exercise took place after the military completed several offensive plans for the northern front and was aimed to improve the IDF’s offensive capabilities at all echelons from chief of staff down to troops in the field.
During a visit to the site, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the exercise demonstrates "great improvement in the IDF's offensive capabilities" adding that "those who attack us will meet fire and a steel fist that will destroy any enemy."


Tags Benny Gantz environment fire IDF Soldiers Israel Nature and Parks Authority Gila Gamliel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Remain Strong By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader There is no right to not be offended By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Jewish Prof. who called every election since 1984 predicts Biden will win
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
3 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
4 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
5 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by