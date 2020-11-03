IDF criticized for causing environmental damage during northern operation

Environmental Minister Gila Gamliel criticized the IDF and its conduct during a northern operation simulating war with Hezbollah that caused several fires in northern Israel last week. In a letter sent to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Gamliel wrote that "despite the rigorous planning and preparation efforts taken in advance, the necessary steps for protecting the environment during the exercise were not taken." Gamliel pointed to severe damage caused to the environment due to the exercise, including three fires that broke out at the Hermon Nature Reserve as a result of IDF troops training nearby. The fires, according to Gamliel, burnt nearly 150 hectares (370 acres) of the reserve's lands. She added that the damaged areas were "ecologically sensitive areas where rare species of oak trees grow," and that "it will take decades to rehabilitate the flora and fauna in this area." Gamliel then noted an agreement that was signed between the IDF and the Nature and Parks Authority in 2019 and determined that the military is required to update the authority in advance on any planned exercises and to fully cooperate with it in an effort to avoid damaging the environment. "It's important to mention that the exercise took place during extreme weather conditions," and that "the authority objected to the use of live ammunition during this time of year in that area," Gamliel wrote. Nevertheless, the exercise took place as planned, with the authority only being notified one day prior. "This severe and unfortunate incident expresses the disrespect and contempt that the IDF holds in regard to the environment and is contradictory to the IDF spirit, which includes patriotism and love for our homeland," the letter read. "The issues mentioned in this letter require your personal intervention," Gamliel concluded in her letter to Gantz.
On Thursday the IDF completed its "Lethal Arrow" drill that spanned over several days and included thousands of troops from various branches of the military, with the purpose of simulating war with Hezbollah and proxy groups operating far away from Israel's borders. The exercise took place after the military completed several offensive plans for the northern front and was aimed to improve the IDF's offensive capabilities at all echelons from chief of staff down to troops in the field.During a visit to the site, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the exercise demonstrates "great improvement in the IDF's offensive capabilities" adding that "those who attack us will meet fire and a steel fist that will destroy any enemy."