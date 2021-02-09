The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF demolishes Palestinian herding village for fifth time in 3 months

Nine tents were removed, which according to the left-wing NGO housed 61 people, including 31 minors.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 19:55
Khirbat Humsa (photo credit: AREF DARAGHMEH/B'TSELEM)
Khirbat Humsa
(photo credit: AREF DARAGHMEH/B'TSELEM)
The Civil Administration demolished the illegal Palestinian herding village of Khirbet Humsa in the Jordan Valley for the fifth time in three months on Monday.
Nine tents were removed, which according to the left-wing NGO housed 61 people, including 31 minors.
It added that five tents and two shacks for livestock were removed. Three vehicles were also confiscated.
The Civil Administration had demolished the village in November, but residents rebuilt. Last week the Civil Administration removed the tents on Monday and returned twice on Wednesday to confiscate tents.
A Civil Administration spokesperson said the structures had been illegally erected in an IDF firing zone, and they had offered to help relocate the tents to another location. The spokesperson claimed the Civil Administration had originally received consent last Monday, only for the residents to renege on their agreement.
Last Thursday, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh and European Union Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff made a solidarity visit to the site of the village, which is accessible only via a dirt road. Village residents told them they had no desire to relocate.
The Belgian Foreign Ministry said that its country had been providing funding for some of the tents and condemned the demolitions.
"This practice goes against international humanitarian law. We demand the Israeli authorities to put an end to it," the Belgian Foreign Ministry said last Friday.
The Israeli Right has argued that illegal villages such as Khirbet Humsa are part of a Palestinian Authority plan to strengthen its hold on Area C of the West Bank, so that it can become part of a future Palestinian state.
The Palestinians believe that Israel is cracking down on such villages and refusing to legalize Palestinian construction to ensure that the land can be used Israeli development and preserved for eventual annexation.
"These demolitions are part of Israel’s policy, enacted throughout the West Bank, to make Palestinians’ lives unbearable, in order to force them to leave their homes, concentrate them in enclaves and take over their land. 
"This policy constitutes an attempt at forcible transfer — which is defined as a war crime under international humanitarian law," B'Tselem said.


