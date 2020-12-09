The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF gives lenient community service sentence for killing of Palestinian

An IDF Court on Wednesday confirmed a controversial plea deal which gave the IDF soldier who shot and killed an innocent Palestinian a lenient sentence of three months of community service.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 16:37
An IDF Court on Wednesday confirmed a controversial plea deal which gave the IDF soldier who shot and killed an innocent Palestinian on March 20, 2019 at a junction near Efrat a lenient sentence of three months of community service.
The court split by a 2-1 vote, with a dissenting judge saying that the soldier should serve jail time for killing innocent 23-year-old Palestinian Ahmad Manasra.

B’Tselem responded to the deal saying, “Unlawfully shooting and killing a person who poses no danger to the shooter cannot be considered a ‘complicated operational situation.’’”
“Ahmad Manasra was an innocent passerby who paid with his life for trying to help a family whose car soldiers had opened fire at for no reason. The soldier who killed him will pay with three months of menial military labor,” said the NGO.
In addition, B’Tselem said, “This is no mistake. It is a policy: one of systemic whitewashing and lack of accountability for Israeli security forces who shoot and kill Palestinian with no justification, instead of using law enforcement to protect the victims.”
In August, there were leaked reports that such a lenient plea deal was in the works.
The bizarre result and incomplete explanation that the IDF Spokesman’s office gave on the record at the time raised a range of questions.
Sources with knowledge told the Jerusalem Post at the time a significant number of new details which place the plea bargain in a new light.
Manasra was helping another Palestinian, Ala Iaada, who had been shot by the same soldier and seriously wounded.
The soldier who killed Manasra was charged with negligent homicide.
But he was not charged for his original shooting and wounding of Iaada, though that first shooting is mentioned in the indictment.
Essentially, the IDF official statement said that Iaada was waving his hands at another driver who had collided with him, but then improperly left the scene.
Though Iaada obviously violated no laws simply by waving his hands at another driver improperly fleeing a collision scene, the IDF soldier believed that he was throwing rocks at passing vehicles.
The IDF legal division found that, though mistaken, this was a reasonable estimate.
Next, it followed that framing the incident as being about shooting to wound and arrest a dangerous rock thrower (as opposed to a rock thrower who is too far away to harm civilian drivers) was the basis for not charging the soldier for shooting Iaada.
Also, Iaada survived.
None of that had explained why the IDF soldier would get such a lenient charge and plea bargain with no jail time once he shot Manasra.
Even according to the soldier’s narrative, Manasra was not waiving his arms or endangering anyone.
The only way that the soldier justified his shooting of Manasra was that he believed Manasra was the same man as the original man he had shot who had previously been throwing rocks.
If Manasra had been the same man who was throwing rocks, then the soldier was making a massive mistake of fact which changes the entire way a court would analyze his conduct.
Critics will likely ask if the story is a sloppy cover-up.
The same critics may also say that if the soldier made such a genuine mistake because his view of the scene was poor enough to make such a basic mistake of identity, then his decision to shoot becomes too unreasonable and could have become a manslaughter charge.
The Post has learned that the soldier was a new immigrant with a background from a country which left him unprepared for the incident, which itself lasted a matter of seconds.
At the time of the incident, the soldier was alone at his post and it was the first time he had ever used live fire or been confronted with a potential operational situation, the Post has learned.
Further, the IDF Spokesman’s Office said that there had been warnings that same day of a heightened possibility of attacks.
In addition, the Post has learned that the soldier’s perspective was likely impacted by the general time period in which there was a spike of nearby terror attacks, including against a fellow soldier and against well-known Rabbi Achiad Ettinger in the three days before.
Finally, the Post has learned that – immediately after shooting Manasra and before he had any time to inspect the scene or carefully think through the incident – the soldier reported the incident as his having shot one rock thrower.
Sources would argue that once one accepts the soldier’s story as genuine, however unreasonable, the most serious charge that one can bring is negligent homicide, as opposed to manslaughter.
Even at this point, the soldier could have been given jail time.
Border policeman Ben Deri was convicted of negligent homicide and was still sentenced to nine months in jail.
The Post has learned that the IDF legal division view was that there was evidence against Ben Deri of malicious intent and that this led to a severe punishment (relative to a negligent homicide charge.)
However, the view is that the absence of malicious intent for the soldier in the March 2019 incident meant he should not spend time in IDF jail – especially since by the time he was indicted in July, the soldier was no longer in the IDF.


