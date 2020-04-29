The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF honors pre-state fighters on Israel's 72nd Independence Day

Before the creation of the IDF, the Jewish community was defended by Palmach and other Jewish self-defense groups.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
APRIL 29, 2020 19:15
Palmach fighter Tzipi Dagan in her home (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Palmach fighter Tzipi Dagan in her home
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Marking a century since the creation of the first Jewish defense unit in 1920 pre-state Israel, the Haganah, the IDF marked Independence Day on Wednesday by visiting those who served in it and other units under the heading "We stand guard over what you built."
 
The IDF Education Corp arranged for commanding officers to visit the homes of the veterans, give them flowers and a special certificate of appreciation, and learn from their life experience.  
 
The visits were held in accordance with the Health Ministry’s public health orders and visitors wore a mask and kept a two-meter distance to ensure the health of the veterans would not be in danger.  
 
Col. Udi Amira, who met with former Palmach fighter Tzipi Dagan, spoke about her personal bravery by escaping the British officers who placed her under arrest and her deep commitment to the creation of the state, living under an alias in the Galilee and producing ammunition underground for the fighting units.   
 
Col. Sagiv Dahan spoke over the phone with 92-year-old Yehuda Shamir, a former Palmach fighter who took part in the 1948 Battle of Notre Dame. The battle was the final blow to the Jordanian forces attempts to take over western Jerusalem. “It was very simple,” Shamir told Dahan. “we received out mission order and it was clear we had to do it.”  
 
The Haganah, Palmach and Lehi were all disbanded with the establishment of the State of Israel and the formation of the IDF.  
 
While they were historically important in the formation of the Jewish state, the veterans were not the first Jewish fighters in the history of the nation.  
 
Jewish fighters had taken part in various important wars and conflicts in the long history of the Jewish people.  
 
The first modern Jewish army veterans group was created in the US after the Civil War by Jewish veterans who wanted to dispel the antisemitic myth that Jewish-Americans sat the war out.  


Tags IDF independence Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Independence Day – Israel's 72nd birthday By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Remembrance Day and the haredim – opinion By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Susan Hattis Rolef When the desirable and reality do not tally, the unity government to come By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
4 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
5 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by