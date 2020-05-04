The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF investigating PA confiscation of Israeli archaeologist gun in Area C

COGAT said that the archaeologists had sought and failed to receive IDF permission to visit the site precisely because of the Palestinian COVID-19 roadblock.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 4, 2020 21:25
The Tel Parsin archaeological site. (photo credit: PRESERVING THE ETERNAL)
The Tel Parsin archaeological site.
(photo credit: PRESERVING THE ETERNAL)
 The IDF is investigating a Monday morning incident in which Palestinian security forces confiscated handguns from an Israeli archaeologist that was briefly detained at a Palestinian-manned COVID-19 checkpoint in Area C of the West Bank.
“The confiscation of weapons from the residents by the Palestinian police was in violation of accepted procedures and will be investigated appropriately,” a spokesperson for the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, PA security forces have IDF authorization to operate in Area C. They are there to help enforce COVID-19 related regulations for Palestinians designed to halt the spread of the disease.
This includes setting up Area C road blocks to limit Palestinian movement between cities and villages.
On Wednesday morning, the Palestinian security forces in Area C halted an Israeli vehicle at such a checkpoint not far from the Hermesh settlement in the Samaria region of the West Bank.
The right-wing NGO Regavim which publicized the incident said that its field coordinator Eitan Melet and two Israeli archaeologist were on their way to the Tel Parsin site in northern Samaria to investigate damage done to the remains of the biblical city of Parash at the site.
The trip was part of their work with the nonprofit archeological project “Preserving the Eternal” dedicated to the preservation of ancient sites from private excavations and looting. Regavim said Civil Administration oversight of these ruins has been lax, particularly since 70% of the Civil Administration's Archeology Inspection Unit was furloughed due to COVID-19.
"The city of Parash has never been excavated by archaeologists – but it has been thoroughly and aggressively excavated by local Arab looters and grave-robbers, because the State of Israel does not take responsibility," Melet said.
But the trio never made it to the site because they were stopped by Palestinian security forces, which confiscated a gun belonging to one of the archeologists and briefly detained the group.
COGAT said that the archaeologists had sought and failed to receive IDF permission to visit the site precisely because of the Palestinian COVID-19 roadblock.
“A preliminary investigation of the incident indicates that the Jewish residents who came to the archaeological site today did so without an approval,” COGAT said.
“On April 30, 2020 (last Thursday), they submitted a request to the Menashe Regional Brigade for coordination of their entry into the site — but it was refused because, among other reasons, the Palestinian security services, with the approval of all the Israeli security authorities, had placed a "coronavirus roadblock" on the access road to the site,” COGAT said.
Upon stopping the vehicle with the archeologists, Palestinian Security services contacted the IDF and transferred the archeologists to them at an Israeli checkpoint near the Dotan settlement.
COGAT noted that it had not instructed the Palestinian security forces to confiscate the weapon.
Melet said of the incident,"The Palestinian Police officers demanded that we get our of our vehicles, and we refused. These were unpleasant moments, but the situation was more infuriating than frightening. After contacting the IDF, and with the mediation of Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, the Palestinian policemen decided to “hand us over” us to the IDF at the nearby Dotan checkpoint.”
COGAT said that it regretted the misinformation that had been publicized about the incident.
“Agenda-driven parties have chosen to defame the activities of the Civil Administration by spreading false information even as the Unit's officers are constantly working — in this specific instance as well — to maintain security and preserve the fabric of life for all the residents of Judea and Samaria,” the COGAT said.


Tags IDF Palestinians West Bank archaeology gun Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Banning Hezbollah: A welcome and overdue step By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak The High Court hearing: Judicial activism or legal pedantry? - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Arabic social media campaign compares Jews to coronavirus By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Finland rejects 104,000 kilos of Israeli oranges with banned pesticide
oranges on an orange tree
2 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
5 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by