The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF may end reserve duty training due to coronavirus

The army is worried that now is not the best time to bring hundreds of different men from all over the country to practice.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 4, 2020 03:50
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visits Bnei Brak (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visits Bnei Brak
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF may halt reserve duty training due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kan reported on Friday.
The IDF, which depends on reserve duty soldiers in times of national emergency, usually ensures that those who have much needed skill sets such as tank-teams and pilots get plenty of practice hours to ensure they are able to serve should the call come.  
 
However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country which on Friday passed the 10,000 confirmed patients' figure, the army is considering canceling reserve duty training sessions, according to Kan.  
 
“It will be hard to bring 500 soldiers from across the country,” a source in the military told Kan, “and all social groups and let them spend time together.”  
 
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi is expected to make a decision at the beginning of the week regarding cancelling or keeping the training time tables.   
   


Tags IDF health Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by