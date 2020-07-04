IDF may end reserve duty training due to coronavirus

The IDF may halt reserve duty training due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kan reported on Friday.The IDF, which depends on reserve duty soldiers in times of national emergency, usually ensures that those who have much needed skill sets such as tank-teams and pilots get plenty of practice hours to ensure they are able to serve should the call come.
However, due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country which on Friday passed the 10,000 confirmed patients' figure, the army is considering canceling reserve duty training sessions, according to Kan.
“It will be hard to bring 500 soldiers from across the country,” a source in the military told Kan, “and all social groups and let them spend time together.”
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi is expected to make a decision at the beginning of the week regarding cancelling or keeping the training time tables.