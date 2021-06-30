IDF Miami rescue efforts: "We won't return until the situation is over"

IDF Homefront Command officer Oz Gino gave an interview from the site of the Surfside building collapse on Sunday, stating that "we will not return until the situation is over," Walla reported.
Regiment commander Oz Gino, part of the delegation sent to Miami to help the rescue effort from the Champlain Towers building collapse in the Miami suburb of Surfside, spoke on the rescue efforts being made.
"We are here to save lives, rescue bodies or perform any task that is needed from us," said Gino. "We possess advanced intel capabilities with which we are aiding the American forces, our engineers are well-versed in rescue engineering and have great experience," he added.
"Rain is pouring down here often, which allows for water to seep through and help people survive. The collapse made it so no air pockets could be formed, which might make the task significantly more difficult," replied Gino, when asked on whether lives could still be saved."We view every person trapped as savable," Gino stated.
