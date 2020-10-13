The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF now seeing coronavirus cases from the Jewish High Holy Days

Dozens of outbreaks are being reported across the military, from training bases to operational Air Force squadrons.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 12:35
The IDF prepares for the holidays in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the security situation. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF prepares for the holidays in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the security situation.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
With the end of the Jewish Holidays, the Israeli military is now paying the price for allowing soldiers to celebrate with their families as the dominoes topple in the bases and one soldier after another comes down with coronavirus.
There have been outbreaks across military bases and on Tuesday some 36 soldiers from the INS Lahav were diagnosed with the virus and dozens more were made to quarantine after one soldier came down with a high fever last week.
According to Army Radio, the soldier did not fit the criteria to get tested by the IDF’s medical corps and paid hundreds of shekel out of his pocket to get a private test. He later tested positive for the virus.
The soldiers join the 1,192 service members who have been diagnosed with the virus and the 5,089 others who are in quarantine.  
With numbers spiking across the country at the end of September, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi ordered all combat soldiers, as well as those currently in training and those in units where they don’t go home on weekends, to stay on base for an extended stay for a period of up to one month.
At open bases, soldiers were instructed to work in shifts while maintaining capsules in an attempt to reduce contact.
Two weeks later, the number of cases among the civilian population is on the decline, but within the IDF the numbers continue to rise and there are 10 bases across the country which have been labeled as “red” due to the high infection rate, from training bases to the Air Force’s 253rd Negev Squadron at Ramon airbase.
On Monday evening it was reported that a company commander from the elite Commando brigade violated regulations, praying at the base of the Commando school’s synagogue without a mask despite being confirmed to have the virus. He infected another 25 soldiers and will be subject to disciplinary action.
A larger outbreak has hit another training base, with 102 female cadets at the IDF’s Camp Dotan (Base 80) having been diagnosed with the virus after a fellow cadet returned sick to base following a furlough at her parent’s home for the Rosh Hashana holiday.
There have also been outbreaks at the Bahad 1 officer’s training base and at the Kfir and Nahal training bases.
With the growing number of cases across the military, according to reports the IDF is contemplating enforcing stricter regulations and reducing the number of soldiers in capsules. But will that really nip the virus in the bud? Or is it too late?
It takes at least two weeks for symptoms to surface, and soldiers may not know if they are carrying the virus or not. And if they do turn out to be sick, there is a good chance that they transmitted the virus to their comrades in arms before they were able to be safely quarantined.
Senior military officers have stressed the importance of troops and their parents informing the military if they are feeling unwell because even one case can lead to dozens more.
We are already seeing that happen, and like at Camp Dotan, the lack of proper quarantine for troops allowed for cross-contamination which only led to healthy cadets coming down with the virus.
There are also troops who return to base knowing they are sick, like at the Commando training school, and infect other troops.
The numbers from the High Holidays will keep rising, and though the military says its operational readiness hasn’t been affected, does it really want to take the chance that it just might?


Tags IDF Coronavirus Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to gain some class in their conduct By JPOST EDITORIAL
Zalman Shoval Peace Now doctrines are outdated, its time to move on By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Felice Friedson Setting the Saudi stage for normalization By FELICE FRIEDSON
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Ira Forman Combatting antisemitism: Why the world needs to adopt the IHRA definition By IRA FORMAN

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
3 COVID-19 could cause male infertility - new Israeli study
Frozen vials of sperm are seen preserved in an azote cooled container in a laboratory in Paris, France, September 13, 2019
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 American oleh suspect in dog abuse case has detention extended
The dog is seen being treated in an Agricultre Ministry facility after he was rescued from an abusive home in Bat Yam.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by