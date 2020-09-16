IDF prepares for High Holidays on bases amid coronavirus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the current security situation, many IDF soldiers and commanders will celebrate this year's Rosh Hashanah on bases and in outposts spread across the country. On Wednesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the IDF had completed the logistical preparations that will allow IDF personnel to properly celebrate the holiday and carry out its traditions. The mission of providing soldiers with appropriate means of celebrating the holidays, was given to the IDF's Technology and Logistics Department, which has prepared rich menus, adapted to the needs of all soldiers, according to the statement. During the holidays, all activities on bases will be carried out in small groups. That includes the holidays meals, which will include no more than 100 soldiers at a time, while keeping a distance of two meters from one another, with a total of six diners per table. Moreover, additional dining areas will be opened as to allow for shorter waiting times and for groups of soldiers who wish to fine together to do so. Lone soldiers and soldiers who receive economic aid will receive grants spread out across the holiday season, and not in a single grant as was customary in previous years. This year's grant will also be higher, reaching NIS 600 for each active soldier. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Combat soldiers who were forced to stay on bases or outposts for prolonged periods of time will receive packages including holiday treats and various hygiene products. The additional grants and special packages for the holidays were provided by the IDF, through donations made by the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Friends of the IDF in Canada and Yahad- United for Israel's Soldiers. The holiday traditions and prayers will all be carried out according to coronavirus restrictions, with prayers not exceeding groups of 20 people, and extra ram's horns (used in Rosh Hashanah) being distributed in order to maintain sterility among soldiers. "IDF soldiers will continue to provide security for Israel's citizens during the holidays, in order to allow for a peaceful and quiet Rosh Hashanah for all of us. The IDF sends its warmest regards to all Israeli households - happy holidays and a happy and healthy new year!," the statement concluded.