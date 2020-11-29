The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF prepares for new field unit draft in light of coronavirus pandemic

New recruits were asked to arrive without accompanying family members or friends in order to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 06:05
Elite troops of the IDF will contribute to Israel's fight against coronavirus (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Elite troops of the IDF will contribute to Israel's fight against coronavirus
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF's field combat units draft for November-December will begin on Sunday as the IDF is adjusting to operational activity during the coronavirus pandemic, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.  
Among the various changes that the IDF has recently made in order to combat the spread of the virus while still ensuring operational continuity was to reduce the number of daily new recruits, helping prevent crowded situations. 
Additionally, three new locations were designated as recruitment centers in order to reduce pressure on the existing Tel Hashomer recruiting center in Ramat Gan. These include the Israeli Air Force Center in Herzliya, the Yahud Memorial Site for Fallen Soldiers from IDF's C4I Corps and the Yad La-Shiryon Armored Corps Memorial Site at Latrun, near Jerusalem. 
New recruits were asked to arrive without accompanying family members or friends in order to avoid unnecessary gatherings, as was done in the two previous enlistment cycles during August and March. 
The IDF noted that every recruit will go through medical examinations on the day of his enlistment, including a detailed inquiry about his recent interactions and medical condition. Every recruit will be required to sign a health statement. 
Ushers will provide assistance to recruits and make sure that social distancing guidelines are kept at every station of the enlistment chain. The number of stations were increased and divided in order to allow for orderly conduct while avoiding a large number of recruits at every station at any given time. 
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stressed the importance of the cooperation of new recruits and their families. 
"New recruits are requested to avoid attending big recruitment parties and other events that pose an increased danger of being infected. Family members are asked to say good at home and to refrain from arriving to the recruitment centers," an IDF Spokesperson's Unit statement read.
According to data released by the IDF, the November-December enlistment cycle includes 62.95% male recruits and 37.05% female recruits. Some 364 recruits are olim, including 221 men and 143 women, coming mainly from Ukraine, the US, Ethiopia, France and Russia. The cycle includes some 117 lone soldiers.


Tags IDF olim draft Military Coronavirus in Israel
