IDF preparing for large-scale war simulation drill this summer

The IDF is preparing for a massive war drill, slated for this upcoming summer. The drill is expected to last a month, and will simulate a full-scale war, including with Gaza, and extending to the northern threat, which will be the main focus.

The IDF said that the main goal is to have their forces prepared, but there is also an important message to be conveyed to Hezbollah in the north, the Syrians in the east and to Iran.

This means that over the month of drills, everyone from the main IDF command centers to those in charge of day-to-day procedures will take part.

Concurrently, ground troops will perform various practices out in the field, and will even extend to joint operations with the Israel Air Force.

Many IDF reservists are expected to take part in the operation.

The decision was finalized after several discussions took place among top military leadership, keeping in mind the rising number of coronavirus cases in the IDF.

The General Staff Reconnaissance Unit is convinced that the COVID-19 vaccine will set things back to normal, enough to conduct a large-scale military operation such as this one.

