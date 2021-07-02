IDF raids home of terrorist who stabbed soldier, met with violence

Israeli Border Police and Lion of the Valley Battalion officers raided on Thursday night the home of the terrorist who stabbed an IDF soldier and stole her weapons a few hours earlier in the Jordan Valley.
The home is in the Palestinian town of Tubas, near Nablus. The man has since been apprehended by security forces.
When they entered Tubas, the security forces were met with violence, including long-range fire, Molotov cocktails and stones throwing.
זו קבלת הפנים שקיבלו הלילה לוחמי מג״ב וגדוד אריות הירדן בכפר טובאס ליד שכם, בזמן שפשטו על ביתו של המחבל שדקר אתמול לוחמת בבקעת הירדן וחטף את נשקה. נזק נגרם לניידת מג״ב ולשני רכבים צה״ליים מהאבנים, הבקת״בים והזיקוקים. ללוחמים שלום pic.twitter.com/C4azLWcSC7— דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) July 2, 2021
The security forces responded by using riot dispersal methods.
A few locals were injured in the clashes, and two IDF vehicles and a Border Police vehicle sustained damages.
