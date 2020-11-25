IDF refutes claims it halted medical supplies to Gaza amid COVID-19 rise

The IDF refuted Hamas and international claims on Wednesday it had halted medical supplies to Gaza amid an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.“Contrary to various reports, I, the organization I lead, or any other Israeli entity - did not deny a request or demand for medical assistance in the Gaza Strip,” the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun said in a message he delivered via video in Arabic. According to the UN, as of last week, 39% of all COVID-19 cases in the Palestinian territories were registered in Gaza.Hamas on Tuesday reported that diagnosis 685 new cases in a 24-hour period. It explained that 16,142 COVID-19 cases had been dated in the past months and that 72 Palestinians in Gaza had died from the disease.Rukun said on Wednesday that it “welcomed” international medical assistance to help COGAT combat the pandemic.Testing has been increased from 200 to 2,500 per day, Rukun said. Respirators, oxygen generators, inhalers have been allowed into Gaza, he explained. Hundreds of new hospitals beds have been set up and 600 tons of essential medical supplies have entered the Gaza Strip, he said.
Those who can are encouraged to help the health care system treat patients and save lives, Rukun said."The corona plague is a global challenge" and all parties are needed to find solutions for this challenge, he added.