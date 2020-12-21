IDF relives a soldier from combat duty after freezing in terror attack

The IDF decided on Monday to remove a soldier from his combat position following an incident in which he was caught on video not responding to an attack against him. On Saturday, a Molotov cocktail was hurled at the soldier near the settlement of Kedumim - and the Golani soldier did not respond. The incident, which happened near the settlement of Kedumim in the West Bank on Saturday night, became public after a security camera video of it circulated online. The video shows the perpetrator getting out of a car, coming near the soldier, and hurling a Molotov cocktail at him. In response, the soldier is seen walking backward and not responding to the attack. The perpetrator is then seen running to his car and fleeing the scene. The IDF said in a statement on Monday that “although it was a complicated situation, the soldier was expected to operate according to the [IDF’s] rules of engagement and to respond until the terrorist is neutralized.” It also said that because of the complexity of the incident, his return to a combat roll will be reassessed in several months.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}On Sunday, Kan News reported that following the incident, 98th Division commander Brig.-Gen, Ofer Winter sent a letter to the company commanders in the brigade, and called on them to talk with their soldiers about the event and to learn from it. “This soldier did not attempt to create contact [with the perpetrator]. This is not the first time such a scenario has happened to us as a military. I expect you to talk to your soldiers,” he wrote. “Why didn’t the soldier respond? Was such a scenario practiced? Are you making sure that next time, when something like that happens, our combat soldiers will attempt to create contact and end the incident with different outcomes?” MK Betzalel Smotrich also responded to the incident, blaming the Israeli legal system for prosecuting people who act in self-defense. “This story is crazy,” he said. “A Gadsar Golan [combat unit] warrior is afraid to shoot a terrorist who lights up a Molotov cocktail and hurling it at him from a short distance. “But it’s not the soldier's fault,” Smotrich said on Twitter. “The Israeli legal system is to blame for acting like [they did] in Sodom. Whoever indicts Arieh Schiff for murder should not be surprised that the soldiers are afraid to shoot terrorists.”