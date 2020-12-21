The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF relives a soldier from combat duty after freezing in terror attack

The soldier was seen in a video walking backward instead of responding to a Molotov cocktail attack.

By UDI SHAHAM  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 14:00
IDF soldiers of the Golani Brigade train for scenarios involving enemies similar to Hezbollah. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers of the Golani Brigade train for scenarios involving enemies similar to Hezbollah.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF decided on Monday to remove a soldier from his combat position following an incident in which he was caught on video not responding to an attack against him.
On Saturday, a Molotov cocktail was hurled at the soldier near the settlement of Kedumim - and the Golani soldier did not respond.
The incident, which happened near the settlement of Kedumim in the West Bank on Saturday night, became public after a security camera video of it circulated online.
The video shows the perpetrator getting out of a car, coming near the soldier, and hurling a Molotov cocktail at him. In response, the soldier is seen walking backward and not responding to the attack.
The perpetrator is then seen running to his car and fleeing the scene.
The IDF said in a statement on Monday that “although it was a complicated situation, the soldier was expected to operate according to the [IDF’s] rules of engagement and to respond until the terrorist is neutralized.”
It also said that because of the complexity of the incident, his return to a combat roll will be reassessed in several months.
On Sunday, Kan News reported that following the incident, 98th Division commander Brig.-Gen, Ofer Winter sent a letter to the company commanders in the brigade, and called on them to talk with their soldiers about the event and to learn from it.
“This soldier did not attempt to create contact [with the perpetrator]. This is not the first time such a scenario has happened to us as a military. I expect you to talk to your soldiers,” he wrote.
“Why didn’t the soldier respond? Was such a scenario practiced? Are you making sure that next time, when something like that happens, our combat soldiers will attempt to create contact and end the incident with different outcomes?”
MK Betzalel Smotrich also responded to the incident, blaming the Israeli legal system for prosecuting people who act in self-defense.
“This story is crazy,” he said. “A Gadsar Golan [combat unit] warrior is afraid to shoot a terrorist who lights up a Molotov cocktail and hurling it at him from a short distance.
“But it’s not the soldier's fault,” Smotrich said on Twitter. “The Israeli legal system is to blame for acting like [they did] in Sodom. Whoever indicts Arieh Schiff for murder should not be surprised that the soldiers are afraid to shoot terrorists.”  


Tags IDF West Bank Terror Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El Did Arab leaders learn from the mistakes before the Arab Spring? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by