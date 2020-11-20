The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF responds to protests against fallen soldier's family

"These attacks ruthlessly and directly take a hit at their [the family's] unimaginable loss," said the statement.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 06:15
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2019. The placards in Hebrew read, "Strong in security, strong in Economy " (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside Likud Party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel November 22, 2019. The placards in Hebrew read, "Strong in security, strong in Economy "
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
The IDF Spokesperson issued a statement condemning the pro-Netanyahu protests against the family of a fallen IDF soldier Friday morning.
"Do not touch the bereavement," the statement began. "In the last few years, like in the last few days, we've sadly been confronted with instances of attacks on the families of fallen soldiers."
On the night of Tuesday, November 17, protesters gathered outside the Farkash family home to contest the family offering their rooftop as an anti-Netanyahu protest location.
"These attacks ruthlessly and directly take a hit at their [the family's] unimaginable loss. The grief that is supposed to be partisan, to be above all political discussion, has been used as an ax to grind, as a tool to smack down and strike."
Capt. Tom Farkash was killed in the Second Lebanon War.
The IDF Spokesperson praised Israel's democracy, and the open political dialogue that it allows for, emphasizing how important it is to protect that.
Individuals all over the country, including top diplomats gravely condemned the protests.

"'In their death they commanded us Life,' we recite and chime every Remembrance Day," continued the statement. "This comes from the deep understanding of the incredible price that these families have paid on behalf of us all."
This price is paid "for our safety, for the safeguarding the State of Israel, for creating and ensuring conditions for her continued success, and for the ability and privilege to life in a safe democracy, one that allows for differences in opinion. 'In their death they commanded us Life,' and it's our job to respect and honor them."
The Spokesperson assured soldiers that Israel will continue to respect them and their families, adding that the families "live among us in silence and deep, deep sorrow; they don't stand out. However, their pain stands out loud and clear."
The statement concluded by acknowledging the freedom and ability to disagree and hold different opinion is contingent upon protecting and cherishing these families. "This is a personal duty, so that we don't make the mistake of falling down the rabbit hole of breaking the fundamentals of our society."
Not only is it a personal duty, but "one that is national, moral, human."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu IDF protests IDF Israel IDF Soldiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It's time to free Jonathan Pollard By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by