IDF responds to protests against fallen soldier's family

The IDF Spokesperson issued a statement condemning the pro-Netanyahu protests against the family of a fallen IDF soldier Friday morning. "Do not touch the bereavement," the statement began. "In the last few years, like in the last few days, we've sadly been confronted with instances of attacks on the families of fallen soldiers."gathered outside the Farkash family home to contest the family offering their rooftop as an anti-Netanyahu protest location. "These attacks ruthlessly and directly take a hit at their [the family's] unimaginable loss. The grief that is supposed to be partisan, to be above all political discussion, has been used as an ax to grind, as a tool to smack down and strike."Capt. Tom Farkash was killed in the Second Lebanon War. The IDF Spokesperson praised Israel's democracy, and the open political dialogue that it allows for, emphasizing how important it is to protect that. Individuals all over the country, including top diplomats gravely condemned the protests.On the night of Tuesday, November 17, protesters
"'In their death they commanded us Life,' we recite and chime every Remembrance Day," continued the statement. "This comes from the deep understanding of the incredible price that these families have paid on behalf of us all."This price is paid "for our safety, for the safeguarding the State of Israel, for creating and ensuring conditions for her continued success, and for the ability and privilege to life in a safe democracy, one that allows for differences in opinion. 'In their death they commanded us Life,' and it's our job to respect and honor them."The Spokesperson assured soldiers that Israel will continue to respect them and their families, adding that the families "live among us in silence and deep, deep sorrow; they don't stand out. However, their pain stands out loud and clear."The statement concluded by acknowledging the freedom and ability to disagree and hold different opinion is contingent upon protecting and cherishing these families. "This is a personal duty, so that we don't make the mistake of falling down the rabbit hole of breaking the fundamentals of our society."Not only is it a personal duty, but "one that is national, moral, human."
מה שהתרחש מול בית משפחת פרקש הוא לא מחאה. זו אינה דרכנו. ואל תאמרו "אבל", ומספיק עם "לא שמענו אותך כש". פשוט הביטו ואמרו בקול רם: זו לא דרכנו ולא נשתוק, כִּי שֶׁקֶט הוּא רֶפֶשׁ.— ראובן (רובי) ריבלין (@ruvirivlin) November 18, 2020
