IDF: 'Rolling Stone' article is slanderous

Propaganda, or Hasbara as it is known in Israel, is one of the many tools that militaries use during wartime.

The IDF and Hamas are no different, both sides having fought not only with rockets and bombs but with social media applications like TikTok and Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.

It’s the 21st century, after all, and the war for the minds has moved online.

Both sides have published hundreds of media during the fighting. But the aforementioned May 27 article stands out.

Written by American journalist EJ Dickson, the article accuses the Israeli military of using women’s bodies to win the propaganda war.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

“It’s fair to say that IDF soldier thirst traps are part and parcel with the official IDF’s general strategy to use social media to win hearts and minds across the globe,” said the piece.

“All of these thirst traps can create a disorienting experience for a young, horny, American progressive with pro-Palestinian sympathies — which, of course, is exactly the point,” Dickson opined.

Speaking with The Jerusalem Post, a senior IDF officer not only called the story published by Rolling Stone “baseless” but “slander.”

“The whole premise of the story is clickbait and factually incorrect,” a senior IDF officer said. “It is misleading, dishonest and very unprofessional. None of the content they provided is on any IDF platform in any language.”

Along with “beautiful female soldiers lip-syncing to Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” or marching in fatigues and doing dances to military music, the Rolling Stone feature used the example of influencer Natalia Fadeev as being a “thirst trap.”

Like most Israelis, Fadeev is an IDF reservist and has uploaded pro-Israel content to her personal Instagam page. But being a reservist in the border police unit does not make her an active soldier. The IDF cannot control what she posts on her account.

“There's no law against a woman posting on her social media of her in a bikini but it's not something that is promoted or organized by the IDF. It's not something that we sponsor or support, it's not something that is shared or retweeted by our pages,” the senior officer said, adding that he “stands behind every piece of content” uploaded to official IDF accounts.

Private accounts on the other hand, are another story. Such accounts are not monitored or regulated by the IDF. “It’s not our business and nothing we control,” the senior officer explained.

The IDF has had its fair share of controversies where Israeli soldiers, both female and male, have uploaded pictures of themselves half naked or in underwear holding their weapons.

Those pictures though, were uploaded on private accounts. Not official military channels.

“We are not using women or men in any unfitting circumstances, that's very easily proven,” the officer stressed.

Going through the IDF’s official social media channels, on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter, I was unable to find any photos of half-naked female soldiers with weapons.

This is not to promote any propaganda by either side. But, in the era of MeToo, it is surprising to see such a big international magazine publishing an article in which a female journalist accuses an entire military of sexual harassment.

Especially since, with some easy fact-checking on social media, it is clear that it is not the case.