The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF soldier injured in terror attack has corona, rabbi asks for prayers

Nethaniel Felber remains in critical condition following the terror attack that took place in 2018.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 17:57
Nathaniel Felber (photo credit: Courtesy)
Nathaniel Felber
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A call has been made to the wider Jewish community to pray for Nethaniel Felber  on Yom Kippur who is in serious condition after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Felber is widely known as the IDF soldier who was critically injured in the Givat Asaf terrorist attack in 2018.
Felbers’s Hebrew name is Netanel Ilan ben Shaina Tzipora. He remains in critical condition following the terror attack that took place more than two years ago.
He was placed in an empty apartment following his release from rehab, instead of a coronavirus ward. His coronavirus symptoms are described as slowly improving, however he suffers from high fevers, in addition to requiring oxygen at least once, according to a public Facebook post written by Rabbi Dov Lipman, a former MK who is  also from Silver Spring and a friend of the Felber family.
 
He has a caregiver who agreed to stay with him day and night, especially as due to the nature of the virus, his family can not come visit him.
Nethanial Felber was injured in a terrorist attack in 2018, after Asam Barghouti opened fire at troops near the Givat Assaf outpost, south of Ofra. He has remained in critical condition since. At the time of the attack a female resident of Beit El was injured, and two IDF soldiers, St.-Sgt.Yuval Mor Yosef and and Sgt. Yosef Cohen were killed.
In March, 2020, Omar Barghouti, Asam's father was arrested. 
In the past, multiple prayer rallies have been held for Felber.
The first took place after the attack in December 2018. Hundreds of people gathered at the Western Wall, including numerous soldiers and the civilian and military heads of the IDF’s Netzah Yehudah battalion in which Felber served, as well as Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, municipal chief rabbi of Safed.
“Nathaniel always prayed for all of the Jewish people, now we can repay the favor,” said his father, who immigrated with his son and the rest of their family to Israel in 2018.
The Shabbat prior, hundreds of communities across Israel and the US said special prayers in synagogues for Felber’s recovery, and some 360 Jewish women on five continents participated in challah-making ceremonies on Thursday in honor of the wounded soldier.
Later on, in March 2019, the international community gathered in Israel, the US and other locations around the world. Services were held in synagogues, yeshivas and schools in Bet Shemesh, Tel Aviv, the Golan Heights, New York, San Diego and other locations, including London and Moscow.
“There’s a coming together of the English speaking immigrant community, because he’s one of us and people who have made aliyah in the last 15 years with kids in the army feel a special connection with him and his family,” said Lipman at the time.
He described Nathaniel as having a happy disposition, saying that he is someone who is “all goodness,” who loves to be active helping others and studying Torah.
 
Lipman said Felber had chosen to serve in the Netzah Yehudah battalion, a unit designed for haredi soldiers, so that he could serve for the full three years of military service in a religious framework, instead of the 17 months mandatory service performed in the Hesder program for the religious-Zionist community.
Tzvi Joffre and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report. 


Tags IDF Terror Attack Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Clarity is needed to contain the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by