IDF soldiers attacked by Bedouins stealing from base

IDF soldiers at the Tze’elim Ground Forces training base in the Negev were surrounded by gangs of Bedouins after they attempted to steal from the base, the IDF stated Tuesday. An initial IDF investigation revealed that IDF officers attempted to catch the thieves, but within minutes were surrounded by a group of rioters who came to reinforce and assist the thieves. The group surrounded the military jeep with several civilian jeeps, and when the soldiers felt threatened, one of them fired into the air.
The officers called the police, who made their way to the scene.The IDF is restricted in its response to attempted burglaries of IDF bases, as civilians are not considered in the same light as security issues.The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in response: "During training at the Tze’elim base, several officers identified a suspect stealing military equipment from the training ground and pursued the suspect's vehicle. During the pursuit, other suspicious vehicles arrived and surrounded the Jeep in a threatening manner. The officers reported to the police about the incident and stopped at the side of the road."Every year, at least dozens of thefts of military equipment occur in the Negev.
