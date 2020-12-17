The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF to start vaccination operation by the end of the month

The first to receive the vaccine will be IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi

By UDI SHAHAM  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 10:07
IDF to start vaccination operation by the end of the month (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The IDF will start vaccinating its soldiers and officers by the end of December, the IDF announced late Wednesday night.
The first to receive the vaccine will be IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.
The IDF will set up regional vaccination compounds, to which soldiers will be taken in the special transportation formation that was put in place during the outbreak of COVID-19. 
The first round of vaccines will be given to military health personnel. The second round will be given to soldiers with pre-existing health problems; combat soldiers; soldiers that are defined in the critical supporting roles; and senior officers.
The IDF spokesperson unit said in a statement that the health of the soldiers, alongside the operational continuance of the military, are the main goals of this operation.
It also stressed that the operation is will be carried out in full cooperation with the Health Ministry, and will be done under all the necessary requirements and instructions of the vaccination process, including the storage conditions of the vaccine and the timing of the second vaccination.


Tags IDF Aviv Kochavi Coronavirus COVID-19
