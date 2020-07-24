The IDF on Friday upped its alert in the Northern Command and reinforced troops and artillery in anticipation of a terror attack by Hezbollah following threats by the terror group over the death of one of its fighters.The Israeli military deployed troops to Division 91 of the Galilee Division and 210 Bashan Division along with artillery and intelligence troops. Iron Dome missile defense batteries were also on alert as well as Israel Air Force jets.Hezbollah has pledged in the past to retaliate for any fighter that is killed by alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria. Following threats by the group’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah that the entire northern front is open for retaliation, the IDF has decided to reinforce troops and close several roads along the Lebanese and Syrian borders to military vehicles beginning Friday at 8 p.m.The roads will remain open for civilian cars along with tourist sites. While there is no current restriction on civilian movement, there is the possibility that agricultural work will be restricted in a limited number of zones near the fence. In addition, access roads to a number of communities will be blocked and alternatives routes will be opened for residents to enter.The moves are part of the military’s strengthening of power and readiness in anticipation of any retaliation by the Lebanese Shiite terror group which it expects against IDF troops or a military installation along the border, but not civilians.On Friday morning explosions were heard along the border with Syria, with shrapnel apparently damaging a nearby Israeli civilian car and building near the Druze town of Majdal Shams. It is unclear whether the explosions were caused by a mortar or anti-aircraft fire from Syrian territory.The IDF said it was looking into the nature of the explosions and that while there were no injuries, the military viewed the incident as severe. On Thursday the military deployed reinforcements- one battalion and a number of additional troops- to the Northern Command’s Galilee Division due to the heightened tensions.The Head of the IDF’s Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram, who met with the heads of regional councils in the north earlier in the day, said that the military is “making every effort” to make sure that the daily routine of residents will not be disrupted."Our main task even these days is to maintain the security of northern residents,” he said, adding that the military intends to allow tourism and agriculture to continue.Earlier in the week, Hezbollah announced that one of its members was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike in Damascus on Monday night. The strike targeted several sites around the capital including a major ammunition depot and killed several Iranian and Syrian personnel as well as Hezbollah member Ali Kamel Mohsen.Following the alleged Israeli strikes on Monday, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar reported that Hezbollah had raised its alert level “to monitor activities” of IDF soldiers along the border between the two countries and statements attributed to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah suggested that Israel be wary of an attack.Last week Lt.-Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the Head of the US Central Command warned against the group attacking Israel in light of pressures that the group is facing due to the economic crisis in Lebanon saying that it wouldn’t end well.“I think it would be a great mistake for Hizballah to try to carry out operations against Israel. I can’t see that having a good ending,” he told journalists in a telephone briefing.While several Hezbollah militants have been killed in alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria over the past year, it was the first time that Hezbollah confirmed the death of one since August when two militants and an Iranian were killed in an IAF strike targeting an IRGC cell which Israel said was on its way to launch armed drones to attack targets in northern Israel.Following the strike, the IDF had raised its alert expecting a limited response against military targets. A week later, Hezbollah fired three anti-tank guided missiles towards an IDF post and military ambulance near the towns of Avivim and Yir’on in northern Israel. While there were no casualties in the incident, over 100 artillery shells were fired towards targets in south Lebanon including an airstrike on the Hezbollah cell which carried out the attack.