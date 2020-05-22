Israeli security forces are using DNA samples to find the murder weapon used to kill IDF St.-Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, Israeli media reported.Ben-Yigal, 21, was murdered during an IDF raid on the village of Yabad in the West Bank when an as-yet unidentified Palestinian struck him on the head with a piece of stone. Soldiers from IDF's Golani Brigade, which had carried out the initial raid, returned to the scene to gather the stones, which are now being tested for DNA.Several arrests were made immediately following the event. It is unclear how many people are still in custody. The latest reports showed that three people were still in custody - all members of the same family.