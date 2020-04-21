IDF vehicle attacked in Jerusalem haredi neighborhood

An IDF vehicle was attacked on Tuesday evening in the haredi (ultra-orthodox) neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem during a relief mission meant to aid local residents. The vehicle was damaged, but no one was hurt. The attackers threw eggs and rocks at the vehicle with two soldiers inside it, the Israel Police Spokesperson's Office reported.
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi spoke out against the incident, calling it a “violent criminal event” and said that the assault on IDF soldiers who were delivering food calls for “soul searching.”
Police are investigating the incident.